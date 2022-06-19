ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

USFL Football Games on TV Today (Sunday, June 19)

By Mark Ross
AthlonSports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reinvented USFL's regular season comes to a conclusion with the last two games of Week 10 on Sunday, June 19. Only one playoff team will be in action, but that doesn't mean the other game doesn't carry some intrigue. The newest iteration of the USFL features...

athlonsports.com

Comments / 1

 

