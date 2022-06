People flock to West Palm Beach for the warm weather, the proximity to the beachesand the arts scene, but there's another draw that should not be overlooked: the fishing. That's right. Local anglers, and some visitors, have known about the area's fantastic fishing for decades, but now apartmentguide.com reports it has crunched the numbers and by its calculations, West Palm Beach is among the top 10 cities for fishing in the country.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO