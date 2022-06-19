ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts RB takes subtle jab at Carson Wentz?

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Indianapolis Colts expect Matt Ryan to be a significant upgrade over Carson Wentz, and it sounds like running back Nyheim Hines has already noticed a difference this offseason. Hines was asked this week to share his first impressions of Ryan. He had an interesting choice...

larrybrownsports.com

