Memorial service honors fallen Las Vegas Metro Det. Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial service was held Monday for fallen Las Vegas Metro Police Det. Justin Terry.

Terry, 45, was killed while on duty on June 10 when a steel beam fell on U.S. 95 hitting his unmarked police vehicle.

Terry leaves behind his wife, Stacey, and his two sons, Sean and Jacob, his obituary said. He is remembered as a family man, dog-dad, and “friend to so many.”

Metro Detective Justin Terry (Credit: LVMPD)

There was a police procession to Det. Terry and his family from the mortuary to Central Christian Church in Henderson prior to the memorial service.

The procession route was:

Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street

South on Main Street

West on Washington Avenue

South on I-15

Exit east on Sahara Avenue

South on Las Vegas Boulevard

East on I-215

North on US 95

Exit east on Russell Road to the church

A police procession was held for fallen Metro Detective Justin Terry on Monday. (KLAS)

Circa Resort & Casino honored Fallen Metro Detective Justin Terry during a police procession for him on Monday. (KLAS)

Det. Terry was with the Las Vegas Metro police department for almost 21 years and was assigned to the Sex Crimes Bureau, Sexual Assault & Abuse Section.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, mourners gathered at two public visitations to pay their respects to Terry.

The Injured Officer’s Police Fund is raising money by selling metal bracelets that honor Detective Justin Terry. However, they are currently out of stock. You can also make donations to a fund in his name. The IOPF is also holding a cookout with merchandise sales on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nevada Coin Mart at Jones and Flamingo. All sales proceeds will go to Det. Terry’s family.

