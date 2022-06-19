Returns from injury of Zack Greinke, Cam Gallagher on horizon for Kansas City Royals

Veteran pitcher Zack Greinke and backup catcher Cam Gallagher figure to bolster the Kansas City Royals’ roster this week as MLB roster rules will limit clubs to 13 pitchers on their active rosters.

Gallagher could join the club as soon as Monday in Anaheim, when the MLB roster rules take effect. The Royals currently have 14 pitchers on their roster. A roster move involving a pitcher will have to take place sometime following Sunday’s series finale with the Oakland Athletics in order to clear room for the addition of Gallagher.

The Royals could carry three catchers on their roster, with rookie MJ Melendez and seven-time All-Star Salvador Perez each getting time as the designated hitter. Melendez could also play in the outfield.

The Royals regularly have both of their catching options, Perez and Melendez, in the lineup at the same time, leaving them somewhat vulnerable if an injury occurred. Their emergency catcher would be first baseman Carlos Santana, who played the position earlier in his career.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo alluded to this likely scenario last month while speaking to The Star in Minneapolis.

“The fact that MJ is going to play other positions plays into it,” Picollo said at the time. “Also with Salvy DH-ing and potentially MJ DH-ing, you have two guys and having a third catcher isn’t necessarily a bad thing because you’re not going to lose your DH in those games. When we get to that point, we’ll make a call which way we’re going to go. Anticipating that we’ll have to have 13 position players is going to play in the favor of three catchers.”

Greinke, who has been on the IL since May 30 with a flexor strain, made his second rehab start on Saturday with Triple-A Omaha. He pitched seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits, including one home run, and one walk. He struck out four and threw 70 pitches (51 for strikes).

Gallagher caught Greinke and hit a home run in that game.

The Royals announced on Sunday that left-handed relief pitcher Jake Brentz will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Brentz has been on the injured list since April 30 with a left flexor strain.

Brentz’s rehab assignment is expected to progress from Double-A to Triple-A before he’d be returned to the major-league roster.