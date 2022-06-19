ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

A guide to eating on Bloomington's Fourth Street

Indiana Daily Student
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth Street contains an array of international restaurants, serving incredible, authentic food beloved by students, townies and visitors alike. Read this guide to start on your culinary journey. Anatolia. Anatolia offers delicious dishes of Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine. Order some of the local favorites like the beef doner kebab...

www.idsnews.com

Indiana Daily Student

Here are the best places to pick up some IU mom and dad apparel

Now that your child is officially a Hoosier, you’ll need to add some cream and crimson to your wardrobe. Whether you decide to sport a classic “Hoosier Daddy” shirt or purchase a student-designed crew neck, we have you covered on the best places to find your IU swag.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil welcomes back Eddie’s Restaurant

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime restaurant in Brazil is getting a new life thanks to a father-daughter team and some big support from their community. The grand opening took place Monday for Eddie’s Restaurant in Brazil. It comes after challenges temporarily shut down the business during the pandemic. Those challenges included capacity issues and […]
BRAZIL, IN
Bloomington, IN
Lifestyle
Bloomington, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indiana Daily Student

Summer festival RealFest to showcase original music in Dunn Meadow

Local music organization Midnight Reality will present the second annual summer festival RealFest from 1 to 10 p.m. on June 25 in Dunn Meadow. The festival will be free and livestreamed. Joey Miller, the creator of Midnight Reality, said the organization began in 2012, and he uses it as a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Queen of Terre Haute General Manager named

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We now know who will be managing the upcoming Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. During an exclusive interview with WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean, Churchill Downs officials announced that Mike Rich will be the general manager of the coming Casino. “I’m very excited to be employee number one,” said Rich. “It’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Current Publishing

Behind bars: Hard Truth Lemonade

Add rum to an ice-filled Collins glass and top with lemonade. Garnish with lemon peel. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line...
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One of world’s longest train trestles found locally

Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Chicken And Dumplings#Mediterranean Cuisine#Chicken Noodle#Asian Cuisine#Falafel#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Turkish#Tibetan#Tibetian#Indian#Thai#Greek#Btown Gyros#Burmese#Cajun Dat S Cajun#Drunken Chicken#Korean
WISH-TV

Tax on menstrual supplies adds to shortage pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Here are some of the best places to hear live music in Bloomington

Bloomington’s music community includes everyone, from people who enjoy listening to music to the artists who create and play it. Genres range from punk to classical and country to indie. While the Bloomington house show community is vibrant and thriving, venues also provide musicians with stages to perform covers or original music.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IU’s Environmental Resilience Institute research shows heat waves increasing in frequency and intensity

Temperatures are expected to continue to reach 90 degrees and higher later this week in Bloomington and across Indiana. Various studies and research show this will become a more common occurrence, with stronger health repercussions over time. According to the Environmental Resilience Institute’s research, average temperatures in Indiana will increase...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Thieves target theatre in downtown Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.- Thieves targeted a historical theatre in downtown Shelbyville. Beyond the bright lights, there is a lot of history and heart at The Strand Theatre. “We are a community treasure that’s done entirely with volunteers,” said David Finkel, director of The Strand Theatre. The theatre just started booking shows after being closed for two […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
nypressnews.com

IU Bloomington Goes Through Tense Graduate Student Worker Labor Dispute

Indiana University Bloomington has been going through a months-long graduate student labor dispute, with many student graduate workers staging a labor strike for four weeks in April, asking for union recognition from the IU administration and an official process to discuss benefits, higher wages, and fee reduction, The Herald-Times reported.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Ball State student crowned Miss Indiana 2022

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Ball State student and southern Indiana native will represent the Hoosier state at this year's Miss America pageant. Miss Southern Heartland Elizabeth Hallal was crowned Miss Indiana in Zionsville on Saturday, earning her $11,000 in scholarships and the chance to compete for the title of Miss America on Dec. 17.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newsnowdc.com

Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, Bloomington

Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, of Bloomington, died Thursday, June 16, at Bell Trace Senior Living Center in Bloomington. She was born in Jasper to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter. Basilla attended Jasper High School. She moved to Indianapolis to work for Lake Central Airlines. In Indianapolis she met and married Kenneth Rogers, originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan. She and Kenneth adopted their only child, Randy Joseph, in 1967. She later worked in the school cafeteria and for several years and for Mayflower Moving Company in the bookkeeping department. She and Ken enjoyed travel, camping, especially in Michigan with Ken’s family, and supporting many of Randy’s activities, including baseball, and Indiana University sports. Upon her retirement in 1998 she moved to Bloomington where she became an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church and volunteered at Opportunity House and other local charities. She was active in the activities of her two grandchildren and kept close ties to extended Jasper and Michigan families. She moved to the Bell Trace Senior Living Center and became active in various events and activities and enjoyed a number of close friends there.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Campus safety tips for incoming students

College can be an exciting, confusing and sometimes daunting experience, especially for new students. Indiana University has the second highest enrollment in Indiana, according to College Stats. On a campus with so many people and opportunities, you’re bound to have countless great experiences, but some not-so-great ones might come up as well.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

19-year-old killed in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old was shot and killed Monday night on the west side of Indianapolis. It happened in the 8000 block of Sunfield Ct. just before midnight. Officers arrived on scene and located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified him at 19-year-old […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

