CFB's Best Defensive Fronts: Where Does Baylor Rank?

Baylor's experienced front seven could help dethrone one Big 12 rival as the best in the conference

This past season, the Baylor Bears' elite defense was a major reason for propelling the program to its first Big 12 title since 2014, when the Bears and TCU Horned Frogs were named co-conference champs.

And after allowing just seven points to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl, the Bears now have a returning front seven that could build off its 32-sack performance from a season ago.



CBS Sports ranked its five-best defensive fronts headed into the 2022-23 season and has Baylor ranked at No. 4 behind the Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Washington Huskies, who round out the top three, respectively.

The Bears also beat out 2021 Big 12-leading defense of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who dominated the conference with the fewest average points (16.8) and yards allowed (273.6) along with being the runaway leader in the Big 12 with 55 sacks.

Here’s why CBS ranked Baylor ahead of its conference rival:



Coach Dave Aranda essentially has his entire two-deep defensive line returning after it helped the Bears finish 7th in the nation with 104 tackles for loss. Siaki Ika, Gabe Hall, TJ Franklin and Brayden Utley are just a few of the veterans up front, and Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player has the ability to fly up NFL Draft boards this season. The linebacking corps needs to be rebuilt a bit, but Dillon Doyle is a veteran presence, Matt Jones is back after 52 tackles last season and LSU transfer Josh White has the talent to be a breakout star.

Baylor will have its first chance at a dominating defensive performance when the Albany Great Danes travel to Waco on Sept. 3.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook