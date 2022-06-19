ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence police investigate deadly crash

By Andrew Lynch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oshsy_0gFj5Vxw00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police say a driver who hit a light pole at 31st and Atchison Avenue early on Sunday morning died in the crash.

Police say officers went to the scene at about 2:15 a.m., and found the one-vehicle collision at the northwest corner of the intersection. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn’t been identified yet.

First probable monkeypox virus case reported in Kansas City

The crash led to downed power lines, which closed 31st Street between Atchison and Kasold Drive until 8:15 a.m. Lawrence police say they’re still investigating and expect to release more information on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Person killed in crash was Lawrence man, 33

The driver who was killed in a crash early Sunday was Michael Travis “Gibby” Gibbons, 33, of Lawrence. Lawrence police said they were dispatched to a vehicle crashed into a light pole around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at 31st Street and Atchison Avenue. Officers found that a vehicle had...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Accidents
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Driver killed in crash on Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after they crashed their vehicle into a parked car last week. Kansas City police announced Monday that 69-year-old Patricia Brink died after she crashed her Jeep into a parked car on Truman Road Friday afternoon. According to the crash report, Brink...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Atchison#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested for shattering windows of several businesses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly breaking the windows of several businesses in West Topeka, on Tuesday. According to the TPD, at 8:54 a.m. on June 21, in the area of 21st Street and Westport Road, they received a call regarding reports of local businesses having their windows […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy