ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon economist discusses local impact of interest rate increase

By KATU
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom groceries and gas to most other goods, products are taking a bigger bite out of our budgets. With inflation at...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Biden administration to provide Idaho with millions in water project funding

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of the Interior is providing millions of dollars in funding for water efficiency projects in southern Idaho. $2 million of President Biden’s infrastructure bill will go towards water and energy efficiency projects with the hope of preserving local water supplies amid a drought in the Gem State.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington state drivers will pay 400% more for license plates starting July 1

(The Center Square) – In the midst of increasing fuel costs and rising inflation, Washington state drivers can soon expect to pay higher fees as part of the 16-year, nearly $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package that passed the state Legislature this year and was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
northeastoregonnow.com

Economic Summit Helps Close Divide Between Eastern, Western Oregon

Industry experts, Oregon officials, office candidates and lawmakers from around the state converged onto Hermiston Thursday and Friday for the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit. Hosted by the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition (EOWC), the two-day event gave private and public sector attendees insight into the region’s economy and how to tap into its potential.
HERMISTON, OR
KATU.com

Whitmer urges Biden, Congress to pause federal gas tax

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday urging him to work with Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax. "I write to you today to urge you to work with Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax,"...
MICHIGAN STATE
KATU.com

AARP Oregon Scam Jam

It’s summer and while our temperatures are on the rise, so too are the number of different scams that hit our inbox and phones. But AARP Oregon has teamed up with the Oregon Office of the Attorney General, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, the Federal Trade Commission and the Oregon Construction Contractor’s Board to fight back against fraud. Ellen Klem, Director of Consumer Outreach and Education for the Office of the Attorney General, and Carmel Perez-Snyder – AARP Oregon Associate State Director for Outreach, joined us to share what you can learn at the Summer Scam Jam.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Oregonians#Katu
Big Country News

Leader of Effort to Create new State out of Part of Oregon now Supporting Effort to Move Idaho/Oregon Border

OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

New Head of Oregon Dept. of Forestry Urban Forestry Program, June 20

Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New Oregon smoke rule next week, heat rule in effect

SALEM, Ore. -- New state rules effective next week intend to minimize worker exposure to wildfire smoke in Oregon. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division (OSHA) adopted the rules last month to take effect July 1, 2022. OSHA says the rules involve "worker exposure to unhealthy and hazardous levels of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
cannonbeachgazette.com

Conservationists challenge logging plan; Federal agency plan would intensively log remaining spotted owl reserves

Oregon-based conservation organizations Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild challenged the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Siuslaw Field Office’s plan to log public lands west of Eugene across seven watersheds. The agency’s “N126 Late Successional Reserve Landscape Plan Project” is one of the largest logging proposals on public lands in Oregon in decades. The targeted forests are home to at least three federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) listed species: northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, and Oregon Coast coho salmon, along with the red tree vole, which is currently a candidate for ESA listing. The agency failed entirely to consider impacts to these species, amongst other errors.
EUGENE, OR
KOMO News

Oregon, Washington recommend COVID shots for children 6 months and up

SALEM, Ore. — An independent group of scientists representing Oregon, Washington, and other western states has signed off on the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed its review of safety and efficacy...
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

I-5 bridge project has Washington lawmakers feeling left out

The project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River is set to hit a milestone next month with endorsements from key stakeholder groups, though legislators on the Washington side aren’t sure their priorities are being addressed in the project’s current form. During a meeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
KDRV

Local farms struggling as record gas & diesel prices continue to soar

FORT JONES, Calif.-- As record high gas & diesel prices continue to climb higher and higher, local farmers across California are struggling to keep up. According to the most recent prices from Triple AAA on Saturday, average diesel prices across the state of California are up to $7.01 per gallon, an almost $3 dollar compared to just a year ago. Gas prices are no better across the state, now up to $6.40 on average for a gallon, up $2.18 per gallon compared to a year ago.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KATU.com

Parents push for Oregon to adopt newborn screening for rare disorder

BEAVERTON, Ore. — It’s been five months since Joe and Nikki Monaco said a tearful goodbye to their 5-year-old son Emmett. “Buying a 3-foot-6 inch coffin is at the bottom of every parent’s things to do list,” Joe Monaco said in an emotional social media post that he made on Father’s Day and has since gone viral.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Fire officials urge increased caution as weather warms up

PORTLAND, Ore. — After weeks of rain and unseasonably cold weather many Oregonians are likely enjoying feeling the sun on their faces and wearing something other than a raincoat. The weather change, that’s come just in time for the official start of summer, has also delayed this year’s fire...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy