New Castle, NH

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

WNCT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina...

www.wnct.com

Related
CBS New York

FDNY's Casey Skudin killed while on family trip in North Carolina

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Casey Skudin was on a trip with his wife and children when a falling tree crashed through the roof of their car.The family was out celebrating Father's Day, and his birthday.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with his grieving wife on Monday.It seems inconceivable. Angela Skudin is trying to come to grips with an overwhelming family tragedy."Immediately after the crash, I was just screaming, of course. I thought everyone was dead," Skudin said.The Skudins were on a family trip hiking, rafting, and touring the famed Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina."How does this even happen? Going from the...
LONG BEACH, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Black Bear Spotted in Irvington Woods

Naturally enough, the first report showed up on Facebook. Writing on Irvington’s 10533 page, Margaret Peter Copp posted the above photo with a report that “there is a large Black Bear on the Hermit’s Wetland trail right now,” which was 3:10 p.m. Monday afternoon. That would place it on the east slope of the Irvington Woods recreation area above the Saw Mill River Parkway.
IRVINGTON, NY
News 12

Box truck dumps palm trees in I-95 Westport accident

The tropics came to Interstate 95 in Westport, but for all the wrong reasons. State police posted pictures of the dozens of palm trees left scattered all over the highway after an accident early Saturday morning. Troopers say the driver of the box truck lost control, hit a light pole,...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC New York

NY Restaurant Blown to Pieces in Deadly Tractor-Trailer Crash: Officials

One person has died in a devastating tractor-trailer crash in Poughkeepsie that resulted in the collapse of a beloved restaurant, officials said. The impact of the crash left Junior's Lounge off Salt Point Turnpike in pieces -- two sides of the building came down as the force of the crash collapsed entire sections of the two-story business.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NBC New York

Tree Suddenly Falls on NY Highway, Crushing Pickup Truck and Killing Man

A Father's Day tragedy took the life of a 48-year-old New York man after a tree fell onto a pickup truck, state police say. The truck was driving along the Palisades Interstate Parkway Sunday afternoon, near mile marker 29.8 in Stony Point, when the tree suddenly fell, crushing the pickup and several people inside, authorities said.
STONY POINT, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued After Tick Species Found To Be Established In Fairfield

A Fairfield County town is urging residents to take precautions following the discovery that Asian longhorned ticks have become well-established in the area. The Town of Fairfield announced on Tuesday, June 21, that researchers at Western Connecticut State University’s Tickborne Disease Prevention Laboratory discovered a week earlier that the ticks were found on a resident's dog.
FAIRFIELD, CT
27east.com

Boat Runs Aground In Hampton Bays Surf

A 32-foot boat ran aground in the surf just west of Shinnecock Inlet on Saturday morning after experiencing mechanical failure. Only one person was aboard the Trojan flybridge cruiser when... more. Rooftop solar panels to reduce one’s carbon footprint have become more and more common on ... by Stephen J....
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Truck Driver Killed In Town Of Poughkeepsie Bar Crash

This story has been updated. Police have identified a truck driver who was killed after crashing into a popular lounge and music venue in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County resident Craig Allen Dickson, age 33, of Hopewell Junction, was killed around 10:40 a.m., Monday, June 20 when his 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer crashed into Junior's Lounge in the town of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver of truck that died in Monday’s horrific crash identified

HYDE PARK – A 33-year-old man was killed on Monday when a tractor-trailer he was operating left the roadway and plowed into a building. The accident occurred on Salt Point Turnpike at approximately 10:40 a.m. Craig Allen Dickson of Hopewell Junction was operating a tractor-trailer, fully-loaded, owned by MJD...
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Two Women Found Dead In Home Off Route 17

A woman in her 30s and another in her 50s were found dead Monday in an East Rutherford home down the block from the borough police station. "At this time there are no signs of foul play," Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said early Monday evening. Their identities were being...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

