3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Casey Skudin was on a trip with his wife and children when a falling tree crashed through the roof of their car.The family was out celebrating Father's Day, and his birthday.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with his grieving wife on Monday.It seems inconceivable. Angela Skudin is trying to come to grips with an overwhelming family tragedy."Immediately after the crash, I was just screaming, of course. I thought everyone was dead," Skudin said.The Skudins were on a family trip hiking, rafting, and touring the famed Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina."How does this even happen? Going from the...

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO