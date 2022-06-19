DWP Fixes Blown Electrical Panels Thought to Be Vault Explosion

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A beloved cat was rescued from a blazing garage fire late Sunday night in the City of Industry. At approximately 11:48 p.m. June 19, Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a structure fire with flames showing and heavy smoke coming from the rear of home on the 300 block of South San Fidel Avenue.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
L crashCULVER CITY – A woman who was killed Saturday night when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified as a Palmdale resident. She was 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County...
It took 86 Los Angeles Fire Department responders to put out a vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Playa Del Rey near Culver Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard, west of Lincoln Boulevard. With some additional help from LA County and Culver City Fire Department, crews managed to fully contain the fire within an hour. No structures were threatened by the fire.The blaze grew to three and a half acres of vegetation, according to LA Fire.The official cause of the fire has not been determined at the moment, however LAFD believes that a sport utility vehicle nearby may have played a role. LAFD said to expect at least one lane of Culver Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard to be closed until operations are finished.
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision that split a vehicle in half on Saturday night in Culver City. Culver… Read more "Vehicle Splits in Half After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision, 1 Person Killed"
A retired chief who was threatened with jail time for defying a subpoena is now speaking out. He claims he received orders from the top to not ask questions about the "Banditos" during their investigation into an attack on non-Bandito deputies at a party in East L.A.
MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon on Tuesday defended his policies amid criticism following reports that the deceased suspect accused of killing two El Monte, California, police officers, was on probation at the time of the incident. Justin William Flores, who is accused of fatally shooting El Monte Police Department...
“In my shopLos AngelescitypoliceNext to the bureau, thought it was the safest, right? But those goons took my goods and told me I never pay! “In recent years, Chinese businessmen sighed by radical ideology and judicial reform in Los Angeles. The United States has been a country with a high legal system for many years. How can it become like this? When did the chaos begin? Its Who is the reason? When will it end?
The parents of a slain California police officer are demanding Los Angeles DA George Gascon be recalled for his far-left policies, after their son and his partner were killed in the line of duty. Jose Santana and Olga Garcia joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss their son’s tragedy and...
SANTA ANA — A 59-year-old homeless man was convicted Tuesday of killing another transient who lived next door in a Salvation Army shelter in Anaheim. Alvaro Mendoza Sahagun was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 14, 2021, stabbing of 36-year-old Marcos Zavala at the shelter in the 1400 block of South Salvation Place. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 12.
A 67-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding a bicycle in Santa Ana was identified Monday. He was John Story, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection...
A 59-year-old Huntington Beach man made his first appearance in court Monday on charges of a deadly hit-and-run in Fountain Valley last year. David Stephen Kennedy II was charged June 8 with felony hit and run with permanent and serious injury and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.
LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
The basketball league at Nickerson Gardens brings diverse teams together;Photo by Los Angeles Police Department, Community Safety Bureau. Basketball is much more than a game in an area of Watts near the 105 freeway. The sport is a bridge between residents of Nickerson Gardens, diverse teams from around Los Angeles who visit to play, and a team from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
Diversity in the workplace has taken a hit as businesses struggle to retain employees and fill openings amid the Great Resignation, an industry expert said. Derrick Coleman, who heads the search and staffing division for GHJ, a Los Angeles accounting and advisory firm, said many companies are failing to hang on to their diverse hires amid a wave of employee turnover.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to prohibit people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way. A motion to have the ordinance drafted was introduced by Councilman Joe Buscaino and passed the City Council 10-4 on Feb. 8, with council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Nithya Raman, Curren Price and Mike Bonin opposed. Harris-Dawson said at the time that the potential law could have gotten him arrested as a child.
Comments / 0