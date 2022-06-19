Opening day for the new west-side Red Robin restaurant is this week

Wichita’s long wait for a west Wichita Red Robin will come to an end this week.

The new restaurant at 7355 W. Taft, just west of the Twin Peaks at Kellogg and Ridge, will open to the public on Wednesday. Its hours will be the same as at the east-side Red Robin, which opened in 2004: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Paul Khoury, whose Overland Park-based PB&J restaurant group includes 10 Red Robin restaurants as well as Wichita’s Newport Grill, announced his plan to open a west-side Red Robin in September. He also owns the east-side Red Robin, which opened in 2004 at 9990 E. 13th St. in the Waterfront development.

The new restaurant, which has a different look from the east-side original, has a bigger bar area and will be set up better for carryout and delivery.

Construction of the new restaurant has been underway for several months. A vacant building that was once home to Fisher Lumber Co. was torn down to make way for the new Red Robin, which is known for its burgers, bottomless fries and family-friendly atmosphere.