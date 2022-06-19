ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Did Better With COVID Than All but Four States

By Nigel Jaquiss
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Commonwealth Fund released new data June 16 that shows, among other things, that Oregon experienced better outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic than all but four states. The century-old fund, based in New...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
thecentersquare.com

Midwest states recovering poorly from pandemic unemployment

(The Center Square) – While the entire nation was devasted by mass unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, most states are well on the way to a full recovery. According to a WalletHub report issued Thursday, nearly every state in the nation has made employment gains since March 2020. Exceptions include Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Maine State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
State
Hawaii State
Power 102.9 NoCo

The 7 Reasons Why Colorado is the Nation’s 6th ‘Most Fun’ State

There are five other states that are more fun, but there are 44 others that are begging for our spot. Find out why we came in at #6 and who beat us out for the Top 5. If you live in Colorado, you already know that the state rocks when it comes to having fun. Even if you don't, like myself, head up into the mountains to ski, nor hunt, nor fish. This list of 'The Most Fun States of America,' from WalletHub.com thinks that's fine.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Alaska is the most patriotic state in US, new report reveals

Alaska has been named the most patriotic state in the country, according to a new report published by WalletHub.On Monday, the personal finance website reported the findings of a study which assessed each state’s patriotism using 13 different indicators, all of which fell under two categories: military engagement or civic engagement.These indicators, which ranged from comparing a state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, were weighted using a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.Though some states could score higher on some indicators...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Commonwealth Fund
The Center Square

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
RICHLAND, WA
33andfree

The Best Lakes in Central Oregon

Oregon is known for being a rainy state. Most think of Portland and the coast and assume the rest of the state is the same. But if you make your way to Central Oregon, all that changes. Central Oregon starts the high desert, where most of the area sits at 4,000'+ in elevation and gets over 300+ days of sunlight a year.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
33andfree

5 Things You Can Only Do In Oregon

There are so many different things to do and see in Oregon. The lists are endless for the main attractions, like hiking, mountain biking, waterfalls and lakes. However there are a few things that are specific to Oregon that you can't do in any other state.
OREGON STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Son of Oregon legend schedules official visit to see Ducks

You know you’re getting old when the son of one of your favorite childhood players starts coming to Eugene on recruiting visits. For Oregon fans who watched the Ducks a couple of decades ago, that is now the case. Onterrio Smith Jr, obviously the son of Oregon legend Onterrio Smith, announced this week that he will be coming to Eugene over the weekend for an official visit. Smith Jr. is a 3-star athlete from Folsom, California, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 100 ATH in the 2023 class. Onterrio Smith Sr. played for the Ducks in 2001 and 2002, rushing for 2,199 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks No. 16 on Oregon’s all-time career rushing list.  His son doesn’t yet hold an offer from the Ducks, but might that change after the visit this weekend? We’ll have to wait and see. Film Onterrio Smith Jr.’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 CA ATH Rivals N/A N/A CA ATH ESPN N/A N/A CA ATH On3 Recruiting N/A N/A CA ATH 247 Composite N/A N/A CA ATH  Vitals Hometown Folsom, California Projected Position Athlete Height 6-foot-2 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Will Visit Oregon on June 24, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon State Beavers Utah Utes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/OnterrioSmith/status/153887186184445132811
EUGENE, OR
natureworldnews.com

Utah Faces an Environmental Catastrophe as the Great Salt Lake Continues to Dry Up

Here's what will happen if the Great Salt Lake, which has already decreased by two-thirds, continues to dry up:. The lake's flies and brine shrimp would die out - scientists say it could happen as early as this summer - posing a hazard to the 10 million migrating birds who visit the lake every year to dine on the small animals. Ski conditions would deteriorate in areas above Salt Lake City, a major source of revenue. The lake's profitable magnesium and other mineral exploitation may end.
UTAH STATE
IFLScience

Incredible Photo Shows Mammoth Tusk Sticking Out Of A River Bank In Alaska

A researcher from the University of Virginia has captured the internet’s interest after photographing a huge mammoth tusk sticking out of the side of a river bank in Alaska. Emerging from the clear layers of sediment which apparently dates back to the Pleistocene epoch (2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago), the tusk was spotted a couple of years ago along the Koyukuk river, near Coldfoot Alaska, and is being monitored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy