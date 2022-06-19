Oregon Did Better With COVID Than All but Four States

You know you’re getting old when the son of one of your favorite childhood players starts coming to Eugene on recruiting visits.
For Oregon fans who watched the Ducks a couple of decades ago, that is now the case. Onterrio Smith Jr, obviously the son of Oregon legend Onterrio Smith, announced this week that he will be coming to Eugene over the weekend for an official visit.
Smith Jr. is a 3-star athlete from Folsom, California, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 100 ATH in the 2023 class.
Onterrio Smith Sr. played for the Ducks in 2001 and 2002, rushing for 2,199 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks No. 16 on Oregon’s all-time career rushing list.
His son doesn’t yet hold an offer from the Ducks, but might that change after the visit this weekend? We’ll have to wait and see.
Film
Onterrio Smith Jr.’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
86
CA
ATH
Rivals
N/A
N/A
CA
ATH
ESPN
N/A
N/A
CA
ATH
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
CA
ATH
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
CA
ATH
Vitals
Hometown
Folsom, California
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
175 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Will Visit Oregon on June 24, 2022
Notable Offers
Oregon State Beavers
Utah Utes
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/OnterrioSmith/status/153887186184445132811
