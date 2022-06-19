ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dwelling fire on Detroit's Eastside kills two

By Alisha Dixon
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department says they responded to a fire...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Woman killed in fire at Midtown Detroit apartment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died Wednesday morning in a fire in Detroit's Midtown. Crews were called to an eight-story apartment building in the 100 block of Parsons around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in a fifth floor unit. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Her husband,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at eastside Detroit park

Detroit — One person is dead and three others wounded after a shooting Sunday during a barbecue at a park on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, two cars pulled up to a park at Healy and Stockton near Ryan Road and Nevada at about 10 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

2 different drivers crash into police, first responders in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two Detroit police officers are recovering after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol car. It happened on the city’s east side around 12:30 Saturday morning. The officers were blocking off a section of Gratiot and Rohns after an accident when the driver struck...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman Falls Off Pedal Bar, Run Over In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman was injured Monday night after being run over by a pedal bar in downtown Detroit. The woman was on The Michigan Pedaler, according to WDIV. The pedal bar was right outside of Comerica Park when she fell off of it. Police say she fell underneath the pedal bar and got run over by it. The woman was taken away in an ambulance but was alert and conscious. No other information has been released at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Dwelling#Accident#Eastside#Dfd
Detroit News

Dearborn police disband patrol team to tackle profiling. Will it work?

Dearborn — Growing up, Michael Martin said rumors lingered of Dearborn's heavy police presence that projected an unwelcoming community to nearby Detroiters. "We always knew there was an invisible barrier between Detroit and Dearborn," said Martin, 59, who is Black and served as a Detroit police officer for 25 years.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Crews battle large fire at historic Holly Hotel

(WXYZ) — A massive fire broke out in downtown Holly Tuesday afternoon. The Holly Hotel, a historic landmark in the village located at 110 Battle Aly, is one of the buildings in the area that caught fire. Parts of the building were destroyed. Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and...
HOLLY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

July 4th fireworks displays throughout metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Firework displays are back as metro Detroit communities are set to commemorate the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776!. "Two hundred forty-six years ago, our Founding Fathers declared our independence and mutually pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Investigate After Suspect Knocks On Door, Spray Paints Racial Slurs On Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who called a resident a racial slur and then spray-painted “white lives matter” on his home. Detroit Police seek suspect who called victim racial slurs and spray painted Detroit home | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Sunday, June 12, at about 11:45 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 12207 block of Vaughan St., and called the 35-year-old victim a racial slur. After that, the suspect went into the victim’s backyard and vandalized his property, spray painting the racial slur and “white lives matter” onto the back of the house. Police say the suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this crime or recognizes this suspect, they are urged to call our 6th precinct detectives at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

1 dead, 3 injured following two separate shootings on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, one person is dead and three others have been injured following two shootings on Detroit's east side. Police say the incidents happened around 10:15 p.m. on June 19. One shooting took place at a Detroit housing complex, and the other happened across...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in head-on double fatal crash on I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A horrific crash involving three vehicles on I-94 near Beech Daly took the lives of two people Tuesday morning. Antonia Brown is coming to terms with the loss of her daughter in that crash. "I don’t believe this, it’s still so unreal to me," she...
ROMULUS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Passenger killed after car hits tow truck on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Northbound M-10 The Lodge is back open at Grand River in Detroit after a deadly crash early this morning. According to Michigan State Police, a two truck was partially blocking the right lane and had its emergency lights activated while it assisted a broken down vehicle on the shoulder.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Michigan man holding his 7-month-old baby fights off gunman

DETROIT — Surveillance video captured the frightening moment a Detroit, Michigan, man, holding his seven-month-old baby, was able to fight off a gunman. It appears the gunman's pistol jammed or malfunctioned and that's when the 25-year-old father was able to use his left hand to push the man outside of the gas station and lock the door while his baby remained fast asleep in his right arm.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn Heights man resentenced to 15-30 years in 2013 porch shooting death of Renisha McBride

A Dearborn Heights man was resentenced following a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that vacated part of his conviction in the shooting death of Renisha McBride in 2013. Ted Wafer appeared in the Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court on Wednesday to be resentenced. Members of the McBride family spoke in support of the maximum sentence. Wafer himself addressed the court, telling the judge that he wants to spread the word of God, and prays for forgiveness.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

SMART reverses services cut after community outrage in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Community outrage brought about change in Pontiac when SMART suddenly decided to end bus service to the Phoenix Center. The change left many riders scrambling to figure out how to get around the city’s downtown. But late Tuesday, SMART reversed course and scrapped its original...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Passenger killed after vehicle strikes tow truck on the Lodge

Detroit — A 36-year-old Westland woman is dead after a crash early Monday on the Lodge Freeway at Grand River, Michigan State Police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Officials said a tow truck with emergency lights activated was partially blocking the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy