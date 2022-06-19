ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bent County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong winds could extend well away from precipitation and lightning cores....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor current conditions and forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible across recent burn scars. This includes the Hermits Peak - Calf Canyon, Cooks Peak, Cerro Pelado, Black and Bear Trap burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley and Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations within and downstream of recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall has fallen over recent burn scars over the last 24 to 36 hours. Additional light to moderate rainfall is possible through the morning hours, with heavy rainfall possible this afternoon, particularly across the Bear Trap and Black burn scars. The repeated rounds of rainfall may lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 539 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pueblo West to 7 miles southeast of Pueblo Reservoir to 15 miles south of Salt Creek, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pueblo, Boone, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale, Pueblo West and Pueblo Depot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

