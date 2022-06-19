ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora County, SD

Heat Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-20 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 09:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, many of the county and township roads along the river are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 12.8 feet by next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 PM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Forestburg 12.0 13.3 Wed 9 AM 13.3 13.2 13.1
SANBORN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Beadle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 09:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Beadle The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Huron. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, significant amounts of rural areas will experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 11.5 feet by next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 PM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Huron 11.0 12.0 Wed 8 AM 11.9 11.8 11.7
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beadle, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 393 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS TODD TRIPP ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy