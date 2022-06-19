ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blac Chyna Rocks Backless Dress After Saying She Won’t Pay Kardashians $300k Legal Bill: Photo

By Jackie Manno
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: LESE/spot / BACKGRID

Blac Chyna, 34, doesn’t seem to be too phased by the Kardashian clan’s attempt to get pet to pay nearly 400k after her unsuccessful defamation trial, as she stepped outside looking confident on a bright sunny day on June 19.

Black Chyna June 19, 2022 (LESE/spot / BACKGRID)

In the candid photos, she stunned in a form fitting black dress with a cutout at the back that exposed her many tattoos. She complemented the look with thick platforms adorned with lavish shiny heels, chunky gold jewelry, and an intricate manicure. She also clutched a minimalist square purse while she rocked a platinum pixie haircut and fluttery long lashes.

This outing comes a mere days after it was revealed that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner reportedly tried to get Chyna to pay 391k after her failed defamation trial against her ex Rob Kardashian. This staggering amount was reportedly to cover costs for the lawsuit against them.

However, Chyna, whose birth name is Angela White, had her lawyer Lynne Ciani release a statement in retaliation, which was obtained by HollywoodLife. In the statement, her lawyer throughly elaborated on why Chyna wont have to pay the KarJenners.

“Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work,” Ciani stated. “Under California law, costs are awarded to defendants only when they are without fault. In this case, a Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendant Kris Jenner falsely claimed that ‘Chyna beat the sh*t out of Rob’s face’ and that defendant Kylie Jenner falsely claimed that Chyna would ‘proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.’ The same Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the Rob & Chyna show.”

“Angela White’s objectives in the litigation were to prove that Kris and Kylie Jenner’s statements were false and that all four defendants did not act reasonably and in good faith regarding Season 2 of Rob & Chyna,” the statement continued. “Because Ms. White achieved these litigation objectives, defendants cannot be considered “prevailing parties” under California law and they cannot recover their exorbitant litigation costs of $391,000 from Ms. White.”

Chyna initially sued the KarJenner family in 2017 for $100 million, claiming that her ex Rob Kardashian was physically abusive towards her. After a two week trial, the jury voted in favor of the KarJenners in May 2022.

Maria Savastano Castellano
3d ago

oh but you should pay the bill.Your an evil woman .You shouldn't even see your child Dream. You make your money how!

HollywoodLife

