Plainville PD identify woman allegedly involved in attack on elderly woman

By Samantha Stewart, Isabella Gentile
 5 days ago

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville police have identified a woman who is accused of being involved in a road rage attack on an elderly woman on Saturday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on New Britain Avenue by the Xtra Mart, according to Plainville police.

Plainville police have issued a thank you post on their Facebook page for the public’s assistance in helping them identify the woman. Though, they have not released her identity publically yet.

