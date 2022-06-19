Plainville PD identify woman allegedly involved in attack on elderly woman

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville police have identified a woman who is accused of being involved in a road rage attack on an elderly woman on Saturday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on New Britain Avenue by the Xtra Mart, according to Plainville police.

Plainville police have issued a thank you post on their Facebook page for the public’s assistance in helping them identify the woman. Though, they have not released her identity publically yet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.