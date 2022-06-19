ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Colombians pick new president; French decide National Assembly balance in Sunday votes

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCIWG_0gFj2Jj500

June 19 (UPI) -- Colombian voters will make a choice between a leftist and a businessman for their new president, while French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to maintain a grasp on parliament as both nations head to the polls Sunday.

Sunday's elections will see Colombia select a new leader as Gustavo Petro, a former rebel and longtime senator looks to become the country's first leftist leader in a race against construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, while Macron faces efforts from France's far left and far right to block a parliamentary majority that would allow him to freely enforce his agenda.

Colombia

Hernandez and Petro were neck and neck in polling as voters took to ballot boxes.

Hernandez cast his ballot in his hometown of Bucaramanga to chants of "Long live Rodolfo!" from supporters as he entered the polling station.

The trip marked a rare public appearance for the surprise candidate who held no rallies and agreed to a public debate with Petro only after being ordered to by court.

Hernandez, a former mayor, has been compared with other right-wing populists who have found success in recent years, such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and has faced criticism for assertions that he wishes to dismiss the legislative branch and declare a state of emergency as soon as he is elected and for for voting against the peace agreement in the 2016 national plebiscite.

Petro cast his vote in Bogota, the nation's capitol, where young voters expressed their support for him in his third presidential bid.

"The youth is more inclined toward revolution," Ingrid Forrero, 31, told The New York Times. "Toward the left, toward a change."

Petro has based his platform around agrarian reform, progressive taxation, ecological clean energy, sustainable economic development and state investment in public education and healthcare.

However, political opponents of Petro contend that his presidency could transform Colombia into "another Venezuela" characterized, as they see it, by a dictatorial regime that pushed the country into a humanitarian and economic crisis.

France

Macron's centrist coalition hopes to maintain control of France's National Assembly in the second round of the parliamentary elections after pulling mostly even with the leftist New Ecological and Social Popular Union, or NUPES, coalition led by far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round last week.

Sunday's races mostly consist of runoff votes between two candidates that advanced past the initial round last week.

Polls indicate Macron's Ensemble coalition will win 255-305 seats, while NUPES could secure 140-200.

Without a 289-seat majority, Macron would require support from other parties to push through reforms such as raising the retirement age, cutting taxes and reforming benefits.

"They didn't think the left and Greens could get together -- it would be chaos and catastrophe," NUPES spokesman Ian Brossat said during a rally. "But the chaos today is economic, with food prices going up. We've got 10 million people in poverty."

Macron also faces a challenge from presidential runner-up Marine Le Pen's far-right party that was expected to secure 23-49 seats.

Le Pen, who is expected to maintain her own parliamentary seat, was soundly defeated by Macron in the presidential race but urged voters to ensure "Macron is denied a majority in parliament."

"The second round offers us the opportunity to send a very large group of patriotic lawmakers to the new National Assembly," she said after the first round last week.

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

French Minister Beaune: Against Any Alliance With Le Pen's Far Right Party

PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs minister Clement Beaune said he was against any alliance with Marine Le Pen's far-right party Rassemblement National to vote through laws in parliament, where President Emmanuel Macron's camp lost its majority. "Let me be absolutely clear, there cannot be any alliance, even a circumstantial...
POLITICS
The Independent

French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron

French voters are going to the polls in the final round of key parliamentary elections that will demonstrate how much leg room President Emmanuel Macron’s party will be given to implement his ambitious domestic agenda.In last week’s first vote, the left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a surprisingly strong showing, sending jitters through Macron’s allies. They fear that a strong showing from Melenchon's coalition on Sunday could turn Macron into a shackled second term leader, one who spends his time bargaining with politicians and with major limits placed on his ability to rule.Elections are being held nationwide to select...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Colombian Peso, Market Down on Leftist Gustavo Petro's Presidential Win

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia's peso currency, its stock index and shares in state-run oil company Ecopetrol fell on Tuesday after leftist Gustavo Petro was elected president in a Sunday vote. Petro has promised to tackle deep inequality with pension redistributions, free university education and other social programs. The election of the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Assembly#Colombians#Venezuela#French#Brazilian
The Independent

Macron holds postelection talks with French party leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron was holding talks Tuesday with France’s main party leaders after his centrist alliance failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. The meetings at the Elysee presidential palace come after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne formally offered her resignation Tuesday, in line with the tradition after parliamentary elections. Macron immediately rejected the offer and maintained the current government.Macron’s alliance, Together!, won 245 seats in Sunday's parliamentary elections — but fell 44 seats short of a majority in the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.The leftist Nupes coalition won 131 seats to become the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Macron To Address France Over Political Impasse

President Emmanuel Macron was to address France on Wednesday over the crisis created by his failure to retain a parliamentary majority, with no solution in sight to an impasse that jeopardises his reform plans. Macron's centrist alliance finished Sunday's parliamentary elections 44 seats short of a majority in the National...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

France's Macron Says up to Ukraine to Decide on Potential Territorial Concessions

PARIS (Reuters) - Ukraine alone should decide whether or not to accept any territorial concessions towards Russia in view of ending the war, French President Emmanuel Macron told TF1 television in an interview as he visited Kyiv. "This is up to Ukraine to decide," Macron said when asked what concessions,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Tunisian Party Says Will Not Recognise Any Deal With International Lenders

TUNIS (Reuters) - One of Tunisia's main political parties, the Constitutional Free Party, said on Sunday it would not recognise any agreement that Tunis makes with international lenders in exchange for unpopular reforms, the latest threat to a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund. The director of the Middle...
WORLD
BBC

Emmanuel Macron a chastened and greatly weakened leader

On the night in April when Emmanuel Macron won his re-election victory, everyone noticed the strange, subdued atmosphere that seemed to surround him. No flashing smiles, no pumping speech of hope. It was as if he already knew that celebration would be misplaced. Two months later, we can see that...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
382K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy