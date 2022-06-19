ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Recall alert: Salmonella concerns prompt Freshpet to recall select dog food

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQNxw_0gFj1e6R00

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Freshpet Inc. on Friday recalled a single lot of its Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe dog food, citing potential salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall, issued in concert with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, notes that salmonella can not only affect the animals eating the product but also poses risks to humans, especially children, the elderly and the immunocompromised. Handling affected products can infect humans, especially those who do not “thoroughly wash their hands after having contact with the product and surfaces exposed to the products.”

The recall is limited to a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe sold in 4.5-pound bags with a sell-by date of Oct. 29.

Although Freshpet had designated the single lot for destruction, a small portion of the lot was “inadvertently shipped” to retailers in “limited geographic markets” within the past two weeks, the company confirmed.

Per the recall, the affected lot may have sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, as well as at limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

To date, Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet has fielded no reports of illness, injury or adverse reactions linked to the recall.

Consumers are advised to stop feeding the affected product to their dogs and dispose of any remnants immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms associated with salmonella in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Meanwhile, dogs with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, according to the recall notice. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

Consumers may contact Freshpet by calling 1-800-285-0563, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT or Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT. They may also visit https://freshpet.co/JUNE22External.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Hundreds of dead birds washed up on island in Massachusetts

TISBURY, Mass. — Hundreds of dead birds washed up on an island in Massachusetts and animal control issued a warning to residents. According to the Associated Press, hundreds of dead birds have washed up on Martha’s Vineyard, due to a contagious strain of avian flu, according to the Tisbury Animal Control.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOKV

From 'carp' to 'copi': unpopular fish getting a makeover

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — (AP) — You're in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Ugh, you might say. But how about broiled copi, fresh from the Mississippi River?. Here's the catch: They're the same thing. Illinois and partner organizations kicked off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Secaucus, NJ
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
Secaucus, NJ
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
Secaucus, NJ
Health
State
Alabama State
Secaucus, NJ
Pets & Animals
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
WOKV

Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot

A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison. Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge that he...
ADVOCACY
WOKV

27 Haitians rescued from uninhabited Puerto Rico island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that it recently rescued 27 Haitian migrants from the rocky cliffs of an uninhabited island that lies between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The two-day rescue operation began on June 7 after the Coast...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Dog Nutrition Food#The Recall#Freshpet Inc#Target
africapearl.com

7 Best RV Parks and Resorts in GEORGIA to Visit in 2022

Georgia, also known as the Peach State and the cradle of Coca-Cola, offers various opportunities for camping. Campsites by lakes, dense forests, mountain ranges, and the sunlit coastline, Georgia will astonish even the most demanding campers. There is no better way to explore all of its beauties than to hop...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

State data doesn't tell whole story of COVID surge in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is going through a COVID surge, mirroring what other parts of the country are seeing. Doctors said the current spike is nowhere near as intense as this past winter's Omicron surge or the Delta wave from last summer. Dr. Jesse Couk, an infectious disease...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Ohio State gets approval to trademark 'The' for merchandise

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word “The.”. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university’s request Tuesday. The school says it allows Ohio State to control use of “The” on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels, such as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
WOKV

Wildfire in southern New Jersey forces closure of trails, campgrounds

TRENTON, N.J. — A wildfire in southern New Jersey has scorched at least 7,200 acres as of Monday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews will continue to conduct backfiring operations throughout the day to aid in containment, according to a statement from the service posted on Facebook. The fire is 45% contained, authorities said.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh

GREENBELT, Md. — (AP) — A man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trying to kill Kavanaugh. Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, remained in custody after his arraignment on one count...
GREENBELT, MD
WRBL News 3

New Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis received Kia Sorento

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon for her ventures across the state. Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis received a 2022 Kia Sorento to fulfill her year of service as Miss Georgia. Hollis earned the job Saturday night at the River Center for Performing Arts. She was also […]
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

New Hampshire yacht fire: 3 people, 2 dogs rescued from water after jumping overboard

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Three people and two dogs were rescued after jumping overboard when a fire erupted on a yacht in the Piscataqua River, New Hampshire State Police said. According to WFXT, the blaze began about 4 p.m. Saturday as the 70-foot yacht, a 2007 Marlow called the “Elusive,” traveled toward Wentworth Marina in New Castle. The boat was “completely filled with smoke” just minutes later, police said in a news release.
NEW CASTLE, NH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy