Marion County, AL

Juvenile found safe in “Ride Out Falls”

By WBRC Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department says a juvenile has been found after an overnight search at Ride Out Falls in Marion County. On June 18, authorities with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an adult male...

CBS 42

Shelby man killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Greene County left a 22-year-old dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Seth McGuffie was killed when his GMC Sierra was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado around 7 a.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 42 mile marker, approximately three miles north […]
GREENE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
Marion County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, AL
UPDATE: Man killed in Adger fire identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a fire in Adger claimed the life of a 57-year-old man on June 19. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Michael Wayne Parsons. The fire happened in the 9400 block of Camp Oliver Road around 8:57 a.m.
ADGER, AL
Four of five indicted for infant's death pleading not guilty

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Four of the five women charged in connection to an infant’s death at a Franklin County daycare are pleading not guilty. Court records show Angelene Chamblee, Payton Gann, Teia Gann and Hannah Letson all waived Wednesday's scheduled arraignment hearing. Chamblee also filed a motion...
RED BAY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person injured in gas explosion in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY - The Walker County Sheriff's Office confirms one person was injured Monday when a gas line exploded. Flames from the fire were described by the Sheriff's Office as 50 to 60 feet tall. "It shook the house, jerked it," said Neighbor Ronald Jean. The Cordova Fire Department was...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Bessemer Police investigating fatal crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a deadly wreck. The victim has been identified as Thomas Lewis, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was 72. Authorities say the crash happened on 24th Street North at 5th Avenue North in Bessemer on June 19 at 1:45...
BESSEMER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 20, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 14 theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $152 June 17 domestic violence – 3rd degree, harassing communications; persontheft of lost property – 3rd degree; person; Olive St. SW; wallet and contentsunauthorized use of vehicle; personTBFLtheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $243 June 18 theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $5 theft of property...
CULLMAN, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Man dies in single-vehicle crash

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Fairgrounds Road. When units with the Muscle Shoals Police Department and Fire Department arrived on scene, they found a 2021 Ford F-150 in the median. The truck had sustained heavy damage and the two people were taken from the vehicle.
bobgermanylaw.com

Tremont, MS – All Lanes Closed After Crash at MS-23 & Briar Creek Rd

Near the collision site, emergency responders were seen providing aid to the involved parties. There were confirmed injuries at the scene. At this time, the seriousness of the injuries sustained has not been revealed. All northbound lanes were blocked due to the crash. Local law enforcement officers are overseeing an...
TREMONT, MS
WAAY-TV

4 suspects in Franklin County child’s death plead not guilty

Four of the five women charged in connection to a child’s death at a Franklin County day care are pleading not guilty. Court records show Angelene Chamblee, Payton Gann, Teia Gann and Hannah Letson all waived Wednesday's scheduled arraignment hearing. Chamblee also filed a motion to dismiss her criminal...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Jefferson County Health Dept doctor dies in motorcycle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A doctor with the Jefferson County Department of Health has died in a motorcycle accident, according to JCDH officials. Dr. Ashraf Edward “Ed” Khan, 56, worked at JCDH for many years serving in various roles, including as the former Medical Director of Disease Control. At the time of his passing, Khan […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

