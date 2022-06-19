Juvenile found safe in “Ride Out Falls”

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partner at the Times Daily, a Tuscumbia man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Fairgrounds Road. When units with the Muscle Shoals Police Department and Fire Department arrived on scene, they found a 2021 Ford F-150 in the median. The truck had sustained heavy damage and the two people were taken from the vehicle.

