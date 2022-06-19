ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

Fire destroys church in Wise County, leaving only a cross standing

By David Sentendrey
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISE COUNTY - A Wise County church that burned down Friday still plans to hold Sunday service. The Balsora Baptist Church was completely engulfed when crews arrived Friday afternoon. Fire officials said the sanctuary roof started to collapse when firefighters were inside. Several were treated on the scene. The...

www.fox4news.com

