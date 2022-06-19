ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

New US Lego factory raises concerns about North American HQ

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. — (AP) — Lego Group's recent announcement that it will build a new factory in Virginia has focused attention on the company's North American headquarters in Connecticut, with some industry watchers saying it may not be a good sign for the company's future in the state.

The Denmark-based global toymaker announced last week it plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory in suburban Richmond, to open in 2025. The facility will be the company's seventh globally and its first in the U.S.

A company spokesperson said the decision would have no impact on the size and scope of the Enfield headquarters, and a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont told Hearst Connecticut Media that Lego's senior leadership had affirmed its commitment to keep the office in the state.

“It is commonplace for corporations to invest and expand in multiple states — and they do so for a wide variety of strategic reasons,” Max Reiss told the news outlet. "Lego has been and continues to be a fantastic partner with our state and we look forward to strengthening this relationship now and into the future.”

Still, the development raises the question of whether the headquarters might eventually move to Virginia, Fred Carstensen, a professor of finance and economics at the University of Connecticut, told Hearst.

“They better be worried,” Carstensen said of state officials. “Physical proximity of a headquarters to manufacturing facilities is definitely a factor companies consider.”

A number of factors could have persuaded the company to locate the factory elsewhere, said Donald Klepper-Smith, an economist with DataCore Partners.

“Economic development these days speaks to cost structures,” Klepper-Smith told Hearst. “Forty percent of your long term job growth is a function of the cost of doing business. And when it comes to Connecticut, businesses are being incentivized to look elsewhere.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot

A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison. Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge that he...
ADVOCACY
WOKV

Hundreds of dead birds washed up on island in Massachusetts

TISBURY, Mass. — Hundreds of dead birds washed up on an island in Massachusetts and animal control issued a warning to residents. According to the Associated Press, hundreds of dead birds have washed up on Martha’s Vineyard, due to a contagious strain of avian flu, according to the Tisbury Animal Control.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOKV

Dredging company to pay $1M for restoration work oil spill

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A Houston dredging company has been ordered to pay a $1 million fine for an oil spill that occurred when a subcontractor cut through an oil pipeline during barrier island restoration work off Louisiana in 2016. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WOKV

Lawyer leaving 1/6 panel amid talk of Missouri Senate run

An attorney working as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will leave the post amid calls urging him to run for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent. John F. Wood's resignation is effective Friday. The resignation was confirmed Wednesday by Steve...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
State
Virginia State
Enfield, CT
Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
WOKV

SC Dem seeks age limit for 'geriatric' politicians

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit for South Carolina politicians — a cap that would cut off the 75-year-old incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster — and making a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying "in office way past their prime."
POLITICS
WOKV

New York passes landmark voting rights legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's governor signed a law Monday intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people's voting rights because of their race. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in...
ELECTIONS
WOKV

Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh

GREENBELT, Md. — (AP) — A man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trying to kill Kavanaugh. Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, remained in custody after his arraignment on one count...
GREENBELT, MD
WOKV

Sen. Rick Scott takes issue with parts of Texas GOP platform

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the GOP's Senate elections committee, on Wednesday criticized the Texas Republican Party's new platform for not being "inclusive" when it described homosexuality as "an abnormal lifestyle choice." Scott spoke to reporters at a breakfast just days after GOP...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WOKV

4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four inmates are missing after they “walked away” from a satellite campus of a federal prison over the weekend, authorities said. According to NPR, officials discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that 41-year-old Corey Branch, 44-year-old Tavares Lajuane Graham, 30-year-old Lamonte Rashawn Willis and 46-year-old Kareem Allen Shaw had vanished from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s minimum-security satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia.
HOPEWELL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Us Lego#North American#Lego Group#Democratic#Hearst Connecticut Media
WOKV

Georgia runoffs to decide secretary of state, other nominees

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Democrats will choose their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia's 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud. That's...
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Gun debate missing from Texas hearings on Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The first public hearings in Texas looking into the Uvalde school massacre have focused on a cascade of law enforcement blunders, school building safety and mental health care with only scant mentions of the shooter's AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gun reform. A day...
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Wisconsin Democrats face hard road in Senate, governor races

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats gathering for their annual state convention this weekend are focused on reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, but also know that history is against them in the midterm year and voters face high inflation, rising gas prices and growing concerns about a recession.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

Wildfire in southern New Jersey forces closure of trails, campgrounds

TRENTON, N.J. — A wildfire in southern New Jersey has scorched at least 7,200 acres as of Monday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews will continue to conduct backfiring operations throughout the day to aid in containment, according to a statement from the service posted on Facebook. The fire is 45% contained, authorities said.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
WOKV

New Hampshire yacht fire: 3 people, 2 dogs rescued from water after jumping overboard

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Three people and two dogs were rescued after jumping overboard when a fire erupted on a yacht in the Piscataqua River, New Hampshire State Police said. According to WFXT, the blaze began about 4 p.m. Saturday as the 70-foot yacht, a 2007 Marlow called the “Elusive,” traveled toward Wentworth Marina in New Castle. The boat was “completely filled with smoke” just minutes later, police said in a news release.
NEW CASTLE, NH
WOKV

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal crash, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Prosecutors: South Dakota AG lied about fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg lied to investigators and abused the power of his office after he struck and killed a pedestrian, prosecutors argued Tuesday at the opening of an impeachment trial that could remove him from office. Ravnsborg's attorneys countered that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy