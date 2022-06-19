ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

By CIARÁN FAHEY
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvQ27_0gFj1ELf00
FINA-Transgender Athletes Swimming FILE - University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. World swimming’s governing body has adopted new rules for transgender athletes, only permitting swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. FINA members voted 71.5% in favor of the new “gender inclusion policy” at the organization’s extraordinary general congress on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Thomas made history in the United States as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events, starting Monday.

FINA members widely adopted a new “gender inclusion policy” on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. The organization also proposed an “open competition category.”

“This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair,” James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press.

“They’re not saying everyone should transition by age 11, that’s ridiculous. You can’t transition by that age in most countries and hopefully you wouldn’t be encouraged to. Basically, what they’re saying is that it is not feasible for people who have transitioned to compete without having an advantage.”

Pearce confirmed there are currently no transgender women competing in elite levels of swimming.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health just lowered its recommended minimum age for starting gender transition hormone treatment to 14 and some surgeries to 15 or 17.

FINA’s new 24-page policy also proposed a new “open competition” category. The organization said it was setting up “a new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category.”

Pearce told the AP that the open competition would most likely mean more events, but those details still need to be worked out.

“No one quite knows how this is going to work. And we need to include a lot of different people, including transgender athletes, to work out how it would work," he said. "So there are no details of how that would work. The open category is something that will start being discussed tomorrow.”

The members voted 71.5% in favor at the organization's extraordinary general congress after hearing presentations from three specialist groups — an athlete group, a science and medicine group and a legal and human rights group — that had been working together to form the policy following recommendations given by the International Olympic Committee last November.

The IOC urged shifting the focus from individual testosterone levels and calling for evidence to prove when a performance advantage existed.

FINA's "deeply discriminatory, harmful, unscientific" new policy is "not in line with (the IOC's) framework on fairness, inclusion and non-discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sex variations," Anne Lieberman of Athlete Ally, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ athletes, said in a statement.

“The eligibility criteria for the women’s category as it is laid out in the policy (will) police the bodies of all women, and will not be enforceable without seriously violating the privacy and human rights of any athlete looking to compete in the women’s category,” Lieberman said.

FINA said it recognizes "that some individuals and groups may be uncomfortable with the use of medical and scientific terminology related to sex and sex-linked traits (but) some use of sensitive terminology is needed to be precise about the sex characteristics that justify separate competition categories.”

In March, Lia Thomas made history in the United States as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship, the 500-yard freestyle.

Thomas said last month on ABC's "Good Morning America" that she was aiming to become an Olympic swimmer. She also disputed those who say she has an unfair biological edge that ruins the integrity of women's athletics, saying "trans women are not a threat to women's sports."

Thomas didn't immediately respond to a message left with the University of Pennsylvania seeking comment.

Dr. Alireza Hamidian Jahromi, co-director of the Gender Affirmation Surgery Center at Temple University Hospitals in Philadelphia, said 12 is an arbitrary age.

“Where did that 12 come from?” he said. “Is that a specific age that everybody is supposed to have passed through puberty, because it may not be the case.”

Age of puberty varies for different people, he said.

Hamidian Jahromi said the transition involves three stages: social, medical involving hormones and surgical. “Which of these three do they mean? Should the patient have undergone surgery by that time, which is almost impossible,” he said.

Other sports have also been examining their rules around transgender athletes.

On Thursday, cycling’s governing body updated its eligibility rules for transgender athletes with stricter limits that will force riders to wait longer before they can compete.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) increased the transition period on low testosterone to two years, and lowered the maximum accepted level of testosterone. The previous transition period was 12 months but the UCI said recent scientific studies show that “the awaited adaptations in muscle mass and muscle strength/power” among athletes who have made a transition from male to female takes at least two years.

___

AP journalist Jennifer Sinco Kelleher in Honolulu contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Swimming to set up 'open category' for transgender athletes

Swimming will set up an 'open category' to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy which will effectively ban them from women's races. But "male-to-female transgender athletes... can only compete as female athletes in FINA competition, and set a world records in the female category, if they can establish they have not experienced any part of male puberty." 
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Sport-Hockey, Triathlon Join Raft of Sports Reviewing Transgender Policy

(Reuters) -The International Hockey Federation (IHF) and World Triathlon have joined a raft of governing bodies reviewing their policy on the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sport following last weekend's ruling by swimming's top body FINA. On Sunday, FINA voted to ban anyone who has been through male puberty...
FIFA
The Independent

Sebastian Coe hints athletics could follow Fina in banning transgender athletes

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has hinted track and field could follow swimming in banning transgender athletes.Fina, swimming’s world governing body, has voted to stop transgender competitors from competing in women’s elite races if they have gone through part of male puberty.American college swimmer Lia Thomas had already suggested she wanted to compete for the US Olympic squad but the new rules mean she would be banned.Lord Coe was in Budapest at the weekend for the World Swimming Championships and suggested athletics may change its rules regarding transgender athletes.“My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women’s sport and we...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pearce
WebMD

Swimming Federation Bans Trans Women From Competing

Almost all transexual women would be banned from swimming at the Olympics and other international competitions under new rules announced Sunday by FINA, the organization that administers international aquatic events. The new FINA rules say trans women can’t compete in aquatics competitions unless they began testosterone suppression treatments before going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

IRL: Transgender athletes unable to compete in women’s international matches

Transgender athletes are unable to compete in women’s international rugby league matches, including this year’s World Cup, the sport’s global governing body has announced.In a statement, the International Rugby League (IRL) said it would use the end-of-year event to help develop a “transwomen inclusion policy” for the future which “takes into consideration the unique characteristics of rugby league”.“Until further research is completed to enable the IRL to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female (transwomen) players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches,” the IRL said.“The IRL is continuing work to review and update rules about...
SOCIETY
ESPN

FIFA, IAAF review rules on transgender participation after swimming's change

World football's governing body FIFA and World Athletics said on Monday that they are reviewing their transgender eligibility policies after swimming passed new rules that restrict transgender participation in women's events. Meanwhile, rugby league's governing body has banned transgender athletes from competing in international matches while the organisation conducts further...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Swimming#Transgender People#Athletics#Racism#Fina#The Associated Press
InsideHook

Swimming’s Governing Body Issues Controversial Ruling on Trans Athletes

Last November, the International Olympic Committee released its Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations. This was a document which noted the IOC’s commitment towards human rights and inclusion, as well as calling upon various sports’ governing bodies to come up with their own guidelines for the sports in question.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

From swimming to cycling, where different sports stand on transgender athletes

The decision by swimming’s world governing body Fina to ban transgender athletes from male and female competitions has put other sports’ policies in sharp perspective.The International Olympic Committee has indicated it will allow each sport to set its own rules with regard to gender inclusion, and would not be drawn on the prospect of introducing a new “open” category at the Games.Here we sum up the current stances of various international and national governing bodies.SwimmingThe sport’s international governing body Fina has effectively barred transgender athletes from competing in women’s events by deeming them ineligible if they have been through...
COLLEGE SPORTS
US News and World Report

Swimming-Trans Athlete Ivy Slams FINA Policy as 'Unscientific'

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy questioned the move by swimming's governing body FINA to restrict the participation of trans athletes in elite women's competitions, telling Reuters that there had not been enough research to guide such decisions. Ivy also criticised FINA's plans to explore an "open" category as...
FIFA
The Independent

Voices: I’m a trans athlete too – banning swimmers like Lia Thomas completely misses the point

The world swimming governing body, Fina, just voted to bar transgender women from elite swimming. The ban affects any trans woman except the small number who were given puberty blockers before the age of 12, and so never went through endogenous puberty.The decision, made in response to the recent success of trans swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA, replaces the men’s category with an “open” one, in which trans women are required to compete.Those who support these moves sometimes argue that segregation between trans and cisgender women in sports is regrettable, but necessary for fairness. They argue that the performance...
SOCIETY
Loudwire

Laura Jane Grace Weighs In on Transgender Athletes in Sports Debate

Earlier this week, FINA, the world's governing body for swimming, voted with 71 percent approval that transgender women must have transitioned before the age of 12 in order to compete in women's swimming events, essentially putting up significant barriers for trans women to compete in swimming competitions. The move has yielded plenty of discussion in the days since, and Laura Jane Grace, vocalist for Against Me!, has offered her opinion on transgender athletes in sports via social media.
SOCIETY
SPORTbible

Megan Rapinoe Defends Transgender Athletes Competing In Women's Sports

Megan Rapinoe has defended transgender athletes competing in women's sport, after swimming decided to ban them from women's elite events. On the weekend FINA, swimming's world governing body, decided that any athlete that had gone through any part of male puberty, meaning transgender athletes, could not compete in the women's sport.
SOCIETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy