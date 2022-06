New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft raised some eyebrows when he somewhat curiously said in March that "this year will be very telling" and added "this is a big year, the second year" regarding the development of quarterback and 2021 rookie Mac Jones. The Patriots then spent a fourth-round draft choice on Western Kentucky signal-caller Bailey Zappe, which had some questioning the franchise's commitment to Jones moving forward.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO