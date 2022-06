A CUBA FEMALE IS DEAD AND A COOK STATION MAN IS IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER A CAR CRASH IN CRAWFORD COUNTY. THE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE CRASH OCCURRED ON HIGHWAY 19, SOUTH OF CUBA, WHEN 19-YEAR-OLD ROBERT NEWKIRK CROSSED THE CENTER OF THE ROAD IN HIS 06 HONDA ODYSSEY AND STRUCK AMY FORD IN HER 2014 GMC SIERRA. FORD WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT MISSOURI BAPTIST HOSPITAL IN SULLIVAN AT 6:57 TUESDAY EVENING. NEWKIRK WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY HOSPITAL IN ST. LOUIS FOR TREATMENT.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO