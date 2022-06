The U.S. Supreme Court's decision ordering Maine to pay tuition for rural students at private religious schools has far-reaching consequences beyond the state. OK, Leila and I spent a little time yesterday morning watching Supreme Court rulings, along with thousands of other people. The court puts rulings on its website after 10 o'clock on certain days, and everybody's watching for big rulings to drop on everything from guns to abortion. Those rulings did not come out yesterday, but others did, and one gave a victory to advocates of school choice. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reads this in.

