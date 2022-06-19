ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dwelling fire on Detroit's Eastside kills two

By Alisha Dixon
 3 days ago
The Detroit Fire Department says they responded to a fire Sunday at a dwelling located at East Golden Gate and John R on Detroit’s Eastside.

DFD Chief James Harris says at least two people died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

fox2detroit.com

Woman killed in fire at Midtown Detroit apartment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died Wednesday morning in a fire in Detroit's Midtown. Crews were called to an eight-story apartment building in the 100 block of Parsons around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in a fifth floor unit. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Her husband,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at eastside Detroit park

Detroit — One person is dead and three others wounded after a shooting Sunday during a barbecue at a park on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, two cars pulled up to a park at Healy and Stockton near Ryan Road and Nevada at about 10 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 different drivers crash into police, first responders in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two Detroit police officers are recovering after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol car. It happened on the city’s east side around 12:30 Saturday morning. The officers were blocking off a section of Gratiot and Rohns after an accident when the driver struck...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman Falls Off Pedal Bar, Run Over In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman was injured Monday night after being run over by a pedal bar in downtown Detroit. The woman was on The Michigan Pedaler, according to WDIV. The pedal bar was right outside of Comerica Park when she fell off of it. Police say she fell underneath the pedal bar and got run over by it. The woman was taken away in an ambulance but was alert and conscious. No other information has been released at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn police disband patrol team to tackle profiling. Will it work?

Dearborn — Growing up, Michael Martin said rumors lingered of Dearborn's heavy police presence that projected an unwelcoming community to nearby Detroiters. "We always knew there was an invisible barrier between Detroit and Dearborn," said Martin, 59, who is Black and served as a Detroit police officer for 25 years.
DEARBORN, MI
nbc25news.com

PHOTOS: Crews battle large fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Firefighters worked hard to Tuesday afternoon to put out a large blaze. The fire started around 2:00 p.m. on S. Averill Ave. near Court St. Stay with Mid-Michigan NOW for updates.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shootings at Detroit apartment, Krainz Park leave 1 dead and 3 wounded

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a Detroit park Sunday. According to police, shootings at two separate locations happened within minutes of each other - one at a housing development on Healy Avenue and the other in Krainz Park, which is across from the property.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Investigate After Suspect Knocks On Door, Spray Paints Racial Slurs On Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who called a resident a racial slur and then spray-painted “white lives matter” on his home. Detroit Police seek suspect who called victim racial slurs and spray painted Detroit home | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Sunday, June 12, at about 11:45 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 12207 block of Vaughan St., and called the 35-year-old victim a racial slur. After that, the suspect went into the victim’s backyard and vandalized his property, spray painting the racial slur and “white lives matter” onto the back of the house. Police say the suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this crime or recognizes this suspect, they are urged to call our 6th precinct detectives at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Passenger killed after vehicle strikes tow truck on the Lodge

Detroit — A 36-year-old Westland woman is dead after a crash early Monday on the Lodge Freeway at Grand River, Michigan State Police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Officials said a tow truck with emergency lights activated was partially blocking the...
DETROIT, MI
