ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8W2J_0gFizrIk00

World swimming’s governing body effectively banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s events on Sunday.

FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events.

“This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair,” James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press.

“They’re not saying everyone should transition by age 11, that’s ridiculous. You can’t transition by that age in most countries and hopefully you wouldn’t be encouraged to. Basically, what they’re saying is that it is not feasible for people who have transitioned to compete without having an advantage.”

FINA’s new 24-page policy also includes proposals for a new “open competition” category. FINA said it was setting up “a new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category.”

Pearce told the AP that the open competition would most likely mean more events but those details still need to be worked out.

“No one quite knows how this is going to work. And we need to include a lot of different people, including transgender athletes, to work out how it would work. So there are no details of how that would work. The open category is something that will start being discussed tomorrow,” Pearce said.

The members voted after hearing presentations from three specialist groups – an athlete group, a science and medicine group and a legal and human rights group – that had been working together to form the policy following recommendations given by the International Olympic Committee last November.

The IOC urged shifting the focus from individual testosterone levels and calling for evidence to prove when a performance advantage existed.

FINA said it recognizes "that some individuals and groups may be uncomfortable with the use of medical and scientific terminology related to sex and sex-linked traits (but) some use of sensitive terminology is needed to be precise about the sex characteristics that justify separate competition categories.”

In March, Lia Thomas made history in the United States as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. She won the 500-yard freestyle.

Other sports have also been examining their rules.

On Thursday, cycling’s governing body updated its eligibility rules for transgender athletes with stricter limits that will force riders to wait longer before they can compete.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) increased the transition period on low testosterone to two years, and lowered the maximum accepted level of testosterone.

The previous transition period was 12 months but the UCI said recent scientific studies show that “the awaited adaptations in muscle mass and muscle strength/power” among athletes who have made a transition from male to female takes at least two years.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 4

1488vt
3d ago

Good everyone everywhere should do the same!!

Reply
13
Related
BBC

Lia Thomas: Transgender athletes 'not a threat' to women's sport

Transgender athletes "are not a threat" to women's sport, says American swimmer Lia Thomas. In March, Thomas became the first known transgender swimmer to win the highest US national college title with victory in the women's 500-yard freestyle. She said athletes did not transition to gain a competitive advantage. The...
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is in full support of the world swimming governing body, FINA, adopting new policies regarding transgender athletes to make the competition fair for women. FINA members recently voted in favor of a new “gender inclusion policy” which basically bans transgender swimmers from competing in women’s events if they didn’t transition […] The post Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: I’m a trans athlete too – banning swimmers like Lia Thomas completely misses the point

The world swimming governing body, Fina, just voted to bar transgender women from elite swimming. The ban affects any trans woman except the small number who were given puberty blockers before the age of 12, and so never went through endogenous puberty.The decision, made in response to the recent success of trans swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA, replaces the men’s category with an “open” one, in which trans women are required to compete.Those who support these moves sometimes argue that segregation between trans and cisgender women in sports is regrettable, but necessary for fairness. They argue that the performance...
SOCIETY
SPORTbible

Megan Rapinoe Defends Transgender Athletes Competing In Women's Sports

Megan Rapinoe has defended transgender athletes competing in women's sport, after swimming decided to ban them from women's elite events. On the weekend FINA, swimming's world governing body, decided that any athlete that had gone through any part of male puberty, meaning transgender athletes, could not compete in the women's sport.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pearce
InsideHook

Swimming’s Governing Body Issues Controversial Ruling on Trans Athletes

Last November, the International Olympic Committee released its Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations. This was a document which noted the IOC’s commitment towards human rights and inclusion, as well as calling upon various sports’ governing bodies to come up with their own guidelines for the sports in question.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Swimming#Transgender People#Racism#Congress#The Associated Press
morningbrew.com

Transgender women barred from competing at elite swimming competitions

FINA, the global governance body for swimming, effectively banned transgender women from participating in high-level women’s swimming events, ramping up an already heated debate over transgender inclusion in sports. The details: 71% of FINA’s member federations voted to adopt the policy, which requires that swimmers transition before age 12...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Megan Rapinoe Slams 'Disgusting' And 'Cruel' Exclusion Of Transgender Athletes

Megan Rapinoe has condemned the decision to ban transgender athletes from women's sports events, calling it "disgusting" and "cruel". Throughout her decorated career, the US footballer has continued use her platform to support the LGBTQI community, and the recent news that swimming's governing body decided to restrict trans inclusion clearly hasn't sat well with her.
SOCIETY
ESPN

FIFA, IAAF review rules on transgender participation after swimming's change

World football's governing body FIFA and World Athletics said on Monday that they are reviewing their transgender eligibility policies after swimming passed new rules that restrict transgender participation in women's events. Meanwhile, rugby league's governing body has banned transgender athletes from competing in international matches while the organisation conducts further...
FIFA
The Independent

IRL: Transgender athletes unable to compete in women’s international matches

Transgender athletes are unable to compete in women’s international rugby league matches, including this year’s World Cup, the sport’s global governing body has announced.In a statement, the International Rugby League (IRL) said it would use the end-of-year event to help develop a “transwomen inclusion policy” for the future which “takes into consideration the unique characteristics of rugby league”.“Until further research is completed to enable the IRL to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female (transwomen) players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches,” the IRL said.“The IRL is continuing work to review and update rules about...
SOCIETY
The Independent

From swimming to cycling, where different sports stand on transgender athletes

The decision by swimming’s world governing body Fina to ban transgender athletes from male and female competitions has put other sports’ policies in sharp perspective.The International Olympic Committee has indicated it will allow each sport to set its own rules with regard to gender inclusion, and would not be drawn on the prospect of introducing a new “open” category at the Games.Here we sum up the current stances of various international and national governing bodies.SwimmingThe sport’s international governing body Fina has effectively barred transgender athletes from competing in women’s events by deeming them ineligible if they have been through...
COLLEGE SPORTS
US News and World Report

Swimming-Trans Athlete Ivy Slams FINA Policy as 'Unscientific'

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy questioned the move by swimming's governing body FINA to restrict the participation of trans athletes in elite women's competitions, telling Reuters that there had not been enough research to guide such decisions. Ivy also criticised FINA's plans to explore an "open" category as...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy