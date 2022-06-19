ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Reunion’ Star Ioan Gruffudd, Director Bill Eagles, Producer Sydney Gallonde on Remaining Faithful to Guillaume Musso’s Novel

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdMAh_0gFizpXI00

Click here to read the full article.

The action in upcoming mystery thriller “The Reunion,” starring “Harrow’s” Ioan Gruffudd , centers on three characters in two time-zones, 25 years apart, but the emotions and personalities of the characters are consistent, the show’s British director Bill Eagles explained at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival Sunday.

The English-language show, produced by Sydney Gallonde at Make It Happen Studio and co-produced by MGM Intl. TV Productions and broadcaster France Televisions, is based on Guillaume Musso ’s bestselling novel “La Jeune fille et la nuit.”

The story opens in the present day, at a reunion at an international school in the south of France where three former friends reconnect. They grew apart and lost touch, but they are still bound by a tragic secret tied to the disappearance of a fellow student 25 years ago.

Although Eagles acknowledged that having the same characters in two time-zones presented challenges, the key to overcoming them lay in the novel. “Guillaume Musso set out his characters so well at age 18, and understood their evolution over a period of 25 years, that the lines the characters were delivering in our present totally chimed in with the evolution of the characters from where we had seen them as young characters.”

He added: “Essentially, if we believe in the young cast, we believe in the consequences of their actions, murderous actions, actions of betrayal, of obsessive love, of denial, and then we inform these older characters with the same principles, and look at how those feelings and those emotions have festered over 25 years. Then when we bring these characters together, we find a total belief in and synthesis between the young and the old.”

In a video presentation shown at the festival, Musso explained that his time working as a teacher at an international school in the South of France was “the trigger” for writing the novel. “The Reunion” is the first TV series adaptation of any of his 19 novels. He said he made it a condition of the adaptation that it be shot in the region where he spent his youth. He explained that the previous requests had often been made for “the wrong reasons” – because his novels were best-sellers, and it was “rarely really for artistic reasons.”

On the other hand, Gallonde – who he has known for more than 10 years – “has always come up with projects that were first of all because he read my books, because he liked my novels,” Musso said, “and because he had an artistic vision behind it, and it’s quite natural that I said ‘Yes’ to this project.”

Gallonde explained how he worked with the author on the show. “Guillaume Musso is involved in every single second of this project … but through me, because the thing is, I made him a promise: I told him, I will protect your DNA, and will be involved 100% just to deliver something that you will be proud of.”

Eagles said that one key to the success of the novels was that the stories were convincing. “With Guillaume’s writing you believe in all the twists and turns, and you believe that certain facts or story elements have been concealed because it came from the character’s problems; it didn’t come from the necessity of the plot,” he said.

Gruffudd said that he felt a particular responsibility to Musso to get his character, Thomas, right as Thomas is a writer. “It is almost as if Guillaume is representing himself in Thomas,” he said. “There are definitely aspects of Guillaume that is Thomas in the book. So when you’re representing the novelist and playing a novelist, you know, you want to try to adhere to the little subtleties that he’s written in his novels.”

Gruffudd also paid tribute to British writer Marston Bloom, who adapted Musso’s novel, alongside Gallonde. Gallonde added that before Bloom started his adaptation, he and Musso met, “to be sure that the French part will be present in the show, and that the show will fit with the global audience,” and the universal nature of the story.

Eagles acknowledged that while there may be something very traditional about a murder mystery thriller, “the complexity of the psychology that [Musso] allows his characters to inhabit in the novel makes it a very contemporary piece.”

He expanded on this point: “We have the psychology of denial, of obsessive love, of inappropriate obsessive love, of betrayal. And then of people trying to make amends for their crime. So, 25 years later, Fanny has become a doctor, and Max has become a politician trying to do good. It’s interesting, the character of Thomas, he’s become a writer. He’s still exploring storytelling and fantasy, and in a way his character is the most in denial.

“That’s a really fascinating kind of delineation of the three different characters. And because Thomas is so in denial – because he hasn’t really decided to pay amends and find some kind of redemptive journey – that’s part of the reason why he upsets everything, stirs up the pond with all the dirt and the muck and creates the chaos that ensues.”

Gallonde underscored the importance of the international dimension of the novel and the series, which as well as having a British director and writer has gathered together actors from multiple countries, including Wales’ Gruffudd, Ukraine’s Ivanna Sakhno, Iceland’s Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, and France’s Vahina Giocante and Grégory Fitoussi.

Gallonde said: “Six years ago, my English was non-existent. Six years ago, I would never have imagined joining up with all these people. Six years ago, I would have never imagined having MGM involved in a French production, based on a French IP. So for me, the international part of the novel was essential.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Succession’ Ratchets Up the Tension, Italian Style, in Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. Director and executive producer Mark Mylod shares more with his “Succession” creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong than British roots — notably, a determination to push their critically lauded HBO drama’s bar ever higher.  Like the show’s first two season finales, helmed by Mylod in the U.K. and Croatia respectively, its latest — “All the Bells Say” — brims with conflict in a foreign land. This time, the characters navigate Italy, as the futures of the Roys’ media conglomerate, Waystar Royco, and some of its key players become unmoored, ahead of a shocking denouement.   “I have remained the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Banijay’s Head of Scripted Lars Blomgren on Alex de la Iglesia, Co-Production, Ramping Up in Spanish-Speaking Markets

Click here to read the full article. In late April, Banijay Iberia moved waves by taking an equity stake in Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang’s Pokeespsie Films, with the aim of scaling up on its Spanish-language high-end original series and fiction production. Via Shine Iberia, Banijay is also producing biopic “Bosé,” one of VIS’ biggest Spanish-language plays for Paramount Plus, about singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé. Best known for its entertainment formats – though it does own Barcelona’s Diagonal TV, producer of hit Netflix historical sagas “Cathedral of the Sea” and “Heirs to the Land” and DLO Producciones, behind “Tell Me Who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Menudo: Forever Young’ Brings Iconic Boy Band’s Legacy and Dark Side Back to the Surface: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. “Menudo: Forever Young” won’t mark the first time that members of Latin America’s iconic supergroup have tried to reveal the truth of what it took to be a part of it. As the new docuseries from directors Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) and Kristofer Rios (“Havana Skate Days”) details again and again, each time more revealing than the last, Menudo alums have been speaking plainly for years about the exhaustion, neglect and sexual abuse they allegedly suffered under the thumb of Edgardo Diaz, the man who masterminded the boy band. Over four episodes...
MUSIC
Variety

Kate Bush in the MCU? Christian Bale Planned ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Dance Scene That Got Cut

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush is all the rage right now thanks to “Stranger Things 4” featuring “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” and the singer’s popularity would’ve extended to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had Taika Waititi gone through with plans to include a Bush-inspired dance scene in the film. Christian Bale, who stars in the film as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, recently revealed to Total Film magazine that he worked on a dance scene for the movie that never made it into the filming schedule. “Taika and I wanted to do a...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne Froggatt
Person
Ioan Gruffudd
Person
Ivanna Sakhno
Person
Matthew Fox
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Pamela Levine Named Head of Marketing at Disney Branded TV, National Geographic Content

Click here to read the full article. Former HBO chief marketing officer Pamela Levine has been tapped as the new head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content. Levine, who is replacing the recently exited Jayanta Jenkins, will lead an integrated internal agency across brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards, supporting content created for Disney+, as well as the Disney and National Geographic-branded linear networks, per Disney General Entertainment. In her new role, which she will begin June 27, Levine will jointly report to Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast Renewed for Season 2 at Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The “Batman Unburied” story will continue. Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced the Season 2 renewal of the hit series. Season 1 of “Batman Unburied” starred Winston Duke and Hasan Minhaj as Bruce Wayne/Batman and The Riddler, respectively; for now, it’s unconfirmed whether they will reprise those roles. “Batman Unburied” premiered globally on May 3 with eight adaptations of the original English-language script for Brazil, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, India and Indonesia. The series quickly rose to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts globally, claiming the No. 1 spot in 11 markets for...
TV SERIES
Variety

Unifrance Preps International Events, Builds Up Youtube Channel, Forecasts French Films’ Overseas B.O. Rebound

Click here to read the full article. One year after merging with the promotion org TV France International, Unifrance is preparing a series of strategic events in key markets across Europe, the U.S., China and Japan to fast-track the global distribution of local series and movies. The French film and TV advocacy banner will host trade shows bringing together French sales outfits and international distributors in Paris in January, Biarritz (Southwestern France) in September, as well as in Roma in April, Madrid in June, Berlin in November, New York in March and Yokohama in December. The 13th edition of MyFrenchFilmFestival,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Joins ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Click here to read the full article. “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” She will appear opposite Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in the studio’s attempt to recapture that old Panem magic. Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin and confidante of Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), who, “Hunger Games” fans know, will one day mature into the autocratic ruler of the dystopian world of the books and films, a leader who has just a dollop of psychopathy to go along with his suave demeanor. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#British#Mgm Intl#France Televisions
Variety

Quiver Distribution Buys Relationship Drama ‘The Wheel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Quiver Distribution has acquired “The Wheel,” a relationship drama about a young couple on the brink of divorce. That film is from Steve Pink, the co-writer of “High Fidelity” and the director of “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “About Last Night.” It premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Quiver will distribute the film on July 22, 2022. It stars Amber Midthunder (Hulu’s upcoming “Prey”) and Taylor Gray (“Star Wars: Rebels”). Bethany-Anne Lind (“Reprisal”), Nelson Lee (“Stargirl”), Carly Nykanen (“Bosch”), and Kevin Pasdon (“Dexter: New Blood”) round out the cast, with a...
MOVIES
Variety

Emmys’ Unsung Heroes: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Camera Operators, ‘Love Is Blind’ Set Designers and More

Click here to read the full article. Variety shines a light on the teams you may have missed this Emmys season. “Abbott Elementary” CAMERA OPERATORS As fans of “The Office” know, half of the humor of a mockumentary is the camera angles, swiftly cut-ting to a reaction shot or zoom-ing in on a ridiculous moment. The cameras on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” never miss a beat, and the operators feel like just another hilarious scene partner. — Sasha Urban “The Great” FOOD DESIGNER Food, sumptuous food. “The Great’s” second season served up a feast fit for royal banquets. Peter (Nicholas Hoult) and Catherine (Elle Fanning) ate their...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emma Chamberlain Returns to YouTube After Six-Month Hiatus

Click here to read the full article. Emma Chamberlain stans, rejoice: The popular YouTube creator has shared her first video on the platform after a six-month break. The 18-minute video uploaded Wednesday, titled “what’s good in new york,” was captioned simply, “happy to be back.” It’s a kind of travelogue in which the West Coast native roams about New York City, interviewing people she meets on the street. “This is how I make friends,” Chamberlain says at the beginning, holding a sign that says, “Please let me ask you just ONE question for my cute little YouTube video.” She adds, “Ugh. This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Oscar Nominated Ildikó Enyedi Shoots Pilot for Human Trafficking Series ‘Angel’s Trumpets’

Click here to read the full article. Ildikó Enyedi, who won the Berlin Golden Bear and was Oscar nominated for “On Body and Soul,” will start shooting the pilot episode of the TV series “Angel’s Trumpets” (Angyaltrombiták) at the end of this month. The bloody and humorous revenge story was written by Katalin Besenyei, who pitched it at the Hypewriter TV Series Pitch Forum in 2021 to a jury that had Enyedi among its members. The project was awarded and Enyedi eventually boarded the project, Film New Europe reports. The story takes place in Békés County, in the southeast corner of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Spin Master Entertainment, Company Behind ‘PAW Patrol,’ Announces ‘Vida the Vet’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Spin Master Entertainment, the production company behind children’s franchises “Paw Patrol” and “Bakugan,” has a new character coming to the party. Variety has learned exclusively of the launch of “Vida the Vet,” which follows a preteen as she cares for a community of animals. The animated series will premiere in the fall of 2023 on BBC’s CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., as well as Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse and StackTV in Canada. Other international broadcasting partners, including a distributor in the U.S., will be announced at a later date. Vida, who is 10 years...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

In Rare Interview, Kate Bush Raves About ‘Stranger Things,’ Reveals Meaning of ‘Running Up That Hill’

Click here to read the full article. After “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” received its long-awaited flowers — earning Kate Bush her first No. 1 single in the U.K. since 1978 and her first top 10 in the U.S.– the famously private singer has given her first recorded interview in six years. The song’s resurgence, of course, came from its prominent role in Netflix’s popular series “Stranger Things.” Speaking to Emma Barnett of Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4, Bush discussed the success of her 37-year-old classic. “[‘Stranger Things’] is such a great series, I thought that the track...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Squid Game,’ Samsung and Apple Top YouTube’s 2022 Ad Global Leaderboard

Click here to read the full article. The original “Squid Game” trailer took the green light all the way to a spot on YouTube’s top 10 ads leaderboard for the last 12 months. Coming in at No. 5 on the YouTube global ad ranking, Netflix’s “Squid Game” Season 1 trailer, released Sept. 1, 2021, has nearly 50 million views to date. Among the YouTube top 10, it registered the most likes with almost 850,000. Netflix has greenlit a second season of the violent South Korean drama and last week released a Season 2 teaser trailer. YouTube released the rankings Monday, timed for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

WarnerMedia Discovery Access Unveils New Music Supervisor Program

Click here to read the full article. WarnerMedia Discovery Access has announced a new program seeking aspiring music supervisors from historically underrepresented communities. Titled the Warner Bros. Discovery Access Music Supervisor Program (naturally enough), it will provide access to training and experience within the world of TV and film music supervision. Upon completion of the master classes, the group will have an opportunity to shadow a WBD music supervisor on a show or feature, through a partnership with HBO, HBO Max, WBTV and Warner Bros. Pictures. Applications for the six-month program begin today (June 21). The course will cover a range of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rowan Atkinson Says Comedy’s Job Is to Offend and That Can’t Be Stopped: ‘Every Joke Has a Victim’

Click here to read the full article. Rowan Atkinson took a stand against “cancel culture” in a recent interview with the Irish Times, sharing his belief that the goal of comedy is to offend or at least to have the potential to offend. The English comedian is famous for playing the title characters on sitcoms “Blackadder,” “Mr. Bean” and “Johnny English.” Atkinson next joins Netflix for the comedy series “Man vs. Bee.” “It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential,” Atkinson said...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘We Wrote a $500 Million Film’: Tarantino’s ‘Crazy’ Django/Zorro Film Hooked Antonio Banderas

Click here to read the full article. Reports surfaced in 2019 that Quentin Tarantino was going to continue the “Django Unchained” universe on the big screen by adapting his own crossover comic book “Django/Zorro,” which finds the freed slave (played by Jamie Foxx in the film) teaming up with the masked vigilante. Tarantino courted comedian Jerrod Carmichael to write the script, and he even went to Antonio Banderas to get him to reprise the Zorro character he played in 1998’s “The Mask of Zorro” and 2005’s “The Legend of Zorro.” Banderas recently confirmed to USA Today that Tarantino approached him to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘El Cid’ Producer Jose Velasco Honored at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. Ask Jose Velasco, 60, what he thinks about the Conecta Fiction Honorary award he’s receiving on Thursday June 23 and his first response is, “Why?” The self-effacing founder and president of powerhouse content producer iZen Group says he is grateful to those who decided to give it to him, “rightly or not.” “I guess it’s because I’ve been in this business for 35 years and have done everything from fiction to reality to game shows,” he muses, adding: “But if they think this will make me retire, they’re mistaken.” “I guess I am of the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Phil Tippett Marks 40 Years in VFX as His Studio Continues to Work With Top Hollywood Projects

Click here to read the full article. Phil Tippett always had monsters on his mind. “The first memory I have is of being in a crib and I heard a squishy sound in the hallway,” says Tippett. “There was a night light in my room and suddenly there was this three- or four-foot-tall octopus thing that crawled into my room and into my crib and fell on my head.” While the octopus wasn’t real, it did signal the beginning of a lifetime obsession with monsters. As a kid he was forever changed when he saw the giant ape in “King Kong.”  Tippett, who...
VISUAL ART
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy