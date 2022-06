On behalf of the Sagamore Hills trustees, I want to thank you for your approval of the 1.5-mill fire levy. We had several calls of complaints that we did not explain the levy very well. The reason for this was we did not know if Ohio was going to hold a primary election in May. The revenue from the fire levy may only be used/spent on fire department-related purposes. It may not be used to pay for any other township expense. The fire levy may not be used on compensation for any elected official.

SAGAMORE HILLS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO