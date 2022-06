CHARDON, Ohio -- Hinges creaked last Saturday at 2 p.m., the moment Geauga County’s closet door opened for LGBTQ+ folks and their Allies at the first-ever Pride event in the mostly conservative county. Even though I witnessed it, I still don’t quite believe it. Like a classic postcard, I wish you were there – and since you most likely weren’t, I’m going to tell you about it.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO