To buy lunch or not to buy lunch, that is the question. This seemingly simple question was a difficult one to answer during this past school year – particularly if you were a parent of a picky eater or a student with food allergies or other health issues. Lunch offerings changed abruptly and without notice. Options listed on the weekly lunch calendar were frequently not available when a student went to purchase them at lunch. Such occurrences left both parents and students frustrated to say the least.

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO