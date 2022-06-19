ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

Nights in the Heights kicks off July 1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first event in the annual Nights in the Heights free outdoor rock concert series will take place at the Broadview Heights Amphitheater, 9543 Broadview Rd., on Friday, July 1, from 7-10 p.m. The concert,...

coolcleveland.com

Cleveland History Days Are Back with Dozens of Tours and Talks

Cleveland History Days was launched in 2018, and has grown each year; it now features almost 40 programs sponsored by 27 organizations over a ten-day period. They include tours and talks about a huge variety of people and laces that comprised Cleveland history. Things get rolling of Friday June 24...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Berea Animal Rescue Hosts Free Picnic to Introduce New Shelter

Sat 6/25 @ noon-3PM Recently, the Berea Animal Rescue built a beautiful new shelter that gave them space to help even more animals in need. Now Berea ARF (Animal Rescue Friends) is hosting an open house picnic to let community members see the new facility and what it offers. The...
coolcleveland.com

LGBTQ+ Lorain County Holds Pride Picnic & Drag Show

Sat 6/25 @ noon-3PM No matter what the Ohio state legislature says, LBTQ+ events are breaking out all over the state this Pride month. This weekend LGBTQ+Lorain County celebrates with its second annual Pride Picnic at the Oberlin Recreation Complex, 25 West Hamilton Road, Oberlin. There’ll be vendors, information booths from local organizations, health screenings by the Lorain Public Health Department and Lorain County Family Planning Services, live entertainment and the chance to hang out with friendly people (It’s unlikely Oberlin’s congressman, Jim Jordan, will be there.)
Cleveland.com

Duck Tape Festival has returned and pleased the crowds

AVON, Ohio – The annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape 2022 Festival was back and pleasing a crowd primarily of families. The admission was free and the first 500 attendees at the Crushers stadium received a free roll of Duck Tape. Speaking to quite a few who attended made it clear this year’s festival, though a bit smaller, was still a fun community event and they were happy to come out for it on a windy but sunny day.
AVON, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Hooley Is Back at Kamm’s Corners

Once again, Kamm’s Corners in the Westpark neighborhood hosts its biggest faily festival of the year, the Hooley. It features two stages of performers — a main stage and a family stage — with the festival kickoff taking place on the main stage at noon (expect speeches from local officials!), followed by the drum & pipe bands from both the Cleveland Firefighters and Cleveland Police. Performances by singer/songwriter/guitarist Taylor Lamborn, bluesman Wallace Coleman, the West Side Irish Pipes & Drums, Window Dogs and swamp rockers Cats on Holiday round out the day. The family stage gives a whole bunch of Irish dance schools the chance to shine, along with line dancers, hip hop dancers and a karate school.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Home Days returns to Brecksville Square June 24-26

It’s safe to say there’s no bash in Brecksville that’s quite like Brecksville Home Days. The 2022 big Home Days celebration on the Square in Brecksville will take place Friday, June 24, from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, June 25 from 3-11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 26 from 3 p.m. to after the fireworks.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

On the road with radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti: Rocking the RV Life

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti, have been living out of their RV and traveling North America since Jeff retired in 2020. They share their stories from the road on their weekly “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms. The podcast is presented in partnership with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the first of a new monthly column they will write about their travels.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Private fireworks scaled back in city of Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The city of Lorain wants to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals. A fireworks ordinance was passed in Lorain that will look to have private use of fireworks cut out during only select times of the year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
LORAIN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Long-lost siblings meet for the first time in Cleveland

MEDINA, Ohio — A picture of her parents reminds Anna Sardis of her own journey to find her identity. “I ended up here in Cleveland, Ohio because my adoptive parents lived here,” Sardis said. “They came from Greece, and they brought me over after they got me from the orphanage.”
CLEVELAND, OH
theodysseyonline.com

5 Awesome Places In Cleveland That Just Scream Summer

Cleveland may not seem like the ideal city to spend your summer. After all, Cleveland isn't sexy or cool like Miami. Additionally, Cleveland, unlike Miami, isn't known for its glitz, glamour, nightlife, and beautiful beaches. However, that doesn't mean that Cleveland has nothing exciting to offer. As a matter of fact, Cleveland has so many fun and exciting things to offer, like beaches(I know it's hard to believe, but there are beaches in Cleveland!), ice cream shops, can’t miss events, fairs, and much much more(even during the pandemic!). Here are five of my favorite quintessentially summer places:
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

122nd Army Band Returns to Mentor

Since 1944, the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band has been a staple of the musical tradition of the United States military in Ohio. Members of the band hail from every corner of Ohio (plus a few from other states) to strengthen troop morale and build a positive connection between the public and the Ohio National Guard.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Rocking the RV Life’: Underwear-changing moments

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Traveling and camping is not just about buying an RV and hitting the road. On this week’s Rockin the RV Life podcast, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach talk with veteran RVer Dave Johnson about his many experiences, including some underwear-changing moments with his trailer. Johnson and his wife Joanne have been through a lot, including fires, bears, bison and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Sheffield Village: Mercy Health opens new location

Mercy Health – Lorain officially opened June 20 the newly built Sheffield Medical Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 16,000-square-foot facility, located at 5327 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, offers specialty care including breast surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, as well as obstetrics, and gynecology. In addition, the building will...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

