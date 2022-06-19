Authorities: Body found near Edgewater Yacht Club
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dead body was recovered west of Edgewater Yacht Club Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Metroparks said.
The body of a man was reportedly recovered by the Cleveland Department of Fire and EMS after a call came in just after 1 p.m. The Cleveland Fire Technical Rescue Units had to remove the victim from the rocks about 10 feet off shore, the fire department reported.
Lake Erie was under a high swimming risk the last two days due to high winds and potential for rip currents.
This is a developing story, which FOX 8 will update as more is learned.
