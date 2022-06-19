APD identifies man arrested in UT standoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) – An affidavit said 19-year-old Christian Alexander Prieto Jr. was arrested and detained after a standoff occurred near the University of Texas campus early Friday.

Prieto was booked into the Travis County Jail at 10:41 p.m. Friday, according to jail records. He’s still in custody, records show.

According to police, he was charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is held on a $375,000 bond — $75,000 for each of the five charges.

Active scene during police standoff near UT campus (Julie Karam/KXAN photo)

The affidavit said the incident started after a man matching Prieto’s description was involved in a dispute with a person at a nearby fraternity house. The person told police the suspect pointed a gun at him and ran away to an apartment complex at 2501 Pearl Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description standing on an apartment balcony, screaming profanities at officers, the affidavit said. An officer noticed the suspect had a handgun in his right hand.

The affidavit said the man pointed the gun at an officer. A police helicopter was able to direct officers to the apartment where the suspect had been.

When officers checked the floor above the suspect’s balcony, two men appeared from the stairwell. One matched the description of the man who pointed a gun at an officer, the affidavit said.

Officers searched Prieto’s apartment and found ammunition for several weapons. Officers didn’t find either gun described by the person at the fraternity house or by the officer. However, officers believe Prieto could’ve hidden the guns in another location, the affidavit said.

No attorney was listed in court records.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.