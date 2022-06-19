ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Black Bear Kills Deer, Drags Carcass Across Foggy Canadian Neighborhood

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ufu83_0gFiy6NP00

A family in the Canadian province of British Columbia had the camera rolling for what they called a “National Geographic moment” late last week.

While taking her kids to school last Friday morning, Christin DuBois and her children witnessed a black bear hunt down a deer and start eating it in the middle of the street.

The initial attack happened so quickly that footage of the bear taking down the deer was not captured on video, but subsequent footage of the bear dragging its kill across the quiet suburban street caused quite a stir on Facebook.

Black bears are opportunistic feeders that will eat pretty much anything they can get their paws on. However, they are primarily foragers and scavengers who dine mainly on berries, roots, insects, and road-kill.

While they will somewhat commonly hunt deer fawns, it is uncommon for them to hunt full-grown deer like the one in the video.

DuBois said that her daughter had been hoping to see a wild bear for some time now but that this incident exceeded her wildest imagination. She shared her story with Info News.

“Her brother saw a bunch this year. She was quite upset.

We were excited to finally see a bear in person – I said to my daughter, ‘I think you got a little bit more than you bargained for.

We just thought the deer and bear were running together … then boom, he has him on the ground.

A house was blocking it, so we didn’t see the full takedown, but when we turned the corner, the bear had deer on the ground, was biting it, and the deer was kicking its legs.

When we went by, the bear looked up and looked at us. It wasn’t really worried about us, just started eating the deer.”

Not wanting to be late for school, she and her kids continued on their way, and after dropping them off, she contacted a conservation officer to report the incident.

“When I came back the same way, the deer was no longer moving, and the bear was eating it. So I ran home, got my husband, and then we drove up – and we were in the safety of a vehicle then, so we watched for about 10 minutes.”

She remained in the area while the bear feasted on the deer and even warned a passerby with a stroller that she may want to turn around and steer clear to avoid potentially provoking the bear to defend its food. She continued to follow and film the bear as it dragged the deer carcass up an outdoor staircase and across several of her neighbor’s backyards.

She said the bear appeared to be making its way back towards the forest, and the animal still appeared to be skittish around people.

Coincidentally enough, it wasn’t her only encounter with a bear that day. Later that same evening, a smaller, lighter colored perused through her yard and snacked on some vegetation.

“It was the day of the bears.”

Comments / 9

Related
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In, Drowns Whitetail Fawn Swimming In Lake

Nature is ruthless and equally as mesmerizing. Exhibit 1: this bald eagle coming in hot and drowning a whitetail fawn According to MeatEater, the video was captured at Lake Noquebay in Marinette County, Wisconsin. A professor of conservation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told MeatEater contributor Pat Durkin that this eagle most likely has attacked fawns before “Birds of prey learn quickly. In falconry, falconers often encourage their birds to go after prey that’s a little bit bigger and more […] The post Bald Eagle Swoops In, Drowns Whitetail Fawn Swimming In Lake first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Bears#Carcass#Black Bear#Canadian#Info News
Tree Hugger

Wildlife Team Moves 13 Elephants That Threatened Village

When wildlife biologist Forrest Galante heard about a huge bull elephant that was threatening a village in Mozambique, he got more than he planned when he offered to help. He found more than a dozen elephants that were endangering local people and their homes. He recruited dozens of experts to...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

Baby Bear Gets Adorably Overwhelmed By His Sudden Good Luck

This tiny ball of fluff recently became the center of quite a lot of drama. And now he has the happy ending he deserved right from the beginning. It all started when someone mistook him for a stray puppy. A man in Kosovo looked out into his yard and saw...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses

Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them. Western Canada is home to some of the largest grizzly populations in North America aside from Alaska, of course. These animals need to consume a lot of food. […] The post Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Giant Bouncer Slaps The Daylights Out Of Tiny Drunk Guy After Launching Him 10 Feet With One Hand

I actually need to set this up with the top-voted YouTube comment on this video… “Slapped him so hard he started looking for Ninja turtles.” There’s not much context here, but from the looks of it you have a bouncer at a bar (in Spain) outside of the venue trying to keep his cool with a little drunk dude (it’s always the teeny tiny ones, right?) who repeatedly gets too close, and too touchy. This bouncer is a damn mountain, […] The post Giant Bouncer Slaps The Daylights Out Of Tiny Drunk Guy After Launching Him 10 Feet With One Hand first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
heavenofanimals.com

Guy Rescues A Baby Moose, And Now It Visits Him Every Day

When Erikas Plucas came back home one ordinary day he found a baby moose lying all by herself just outside his gate. “The first sight of her was heartbreaking,” Plucas, who lives in Lithuania, told The Dodo. “She was starved, dirty, sad, her fur was infested with flies, and she was so terrified of me when she first saw me but was too weak to run away, to even get up.” Plucas assumed that the baby’s mother must have been shot by hunters, leaving the tiny animal terrified and in danger to die of starvation.
ANIMALS
Inyerself

The Elusive Northern Saw-Whet Owl!

It is remarkable to come across a bird you never knew existed. We had the fortune of spotting a Northern Saw-Whet Owl near our bird feeder recently. I was quick to snap some pictures and film some videos as I knew I had to find out what type of owl this was. Everyone was quick to point out just how small it was.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

154K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy