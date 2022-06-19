ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Popeyes to celebrate grand opening of new Dayton-area location this week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viquC_0gFixqUR00
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of their newest Dayton-area restaurant location this week.

The grand opening of the new location, located at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area, will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a presentation of a check to the Humane Society of Dayton, according to a spokesperson for Gilligan Company, the franchisee owner of all Popeyes in Dayton.

There will also be photo opportunities with Popeyes Chicken Mascot.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
dayton.com

Taco Street Co. to open in Dayton food hall after closing in Beavercreek

A restaurant specializing in all things tacos is opening at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton after closing its first brick-and-mortar location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons earlier this month. Anthony Thomas, owner of Taco Street Co., told Dayton.com he started out with a food truck in 2018...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ and Popeyes heading to Xenia

Three new quick-service restaurants have submitted a preliminary zoning application to the City of Xenia, according to Steve Brodsky, the City of Xenia development director. Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are planning to open in the area known as Xenia Gateway, between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard.
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Louisiana#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Restaurants#Popeyes Louisiana Chicken#Gilligan Company#Popeyes Chicken Mascot#Cox Media Group
dayton.com

Popeyes opens today in Dayton, joining other new chicken restaurants

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of its seventh Dayton-area restaurant location today. The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Lumpia Queen to open first brick-and-mortar in Dayton food hall

The Lumpia Queen is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, this summer. Owners Catherine and Damon Roberts said they are looking forward to introducing three classic Philippine dishes to the West Dayton area. After getting married in 2017 and moving...
DAYTON, OH
momcollective.com

July Dayton Dozen {2022}

Besides Independence Day, there are a TON of awesome things to do in the month of July this year. This month, we’re giving you a DOUBLE DAYTON DOZEN! Don’t forget to tag us on. Instagram and use the hashtrag #MomsAroundDayton for us to follow along in all your...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bar to be ‘heart’ of new food hall opening soon in Dayton

Dayton’s first food hall is nearing completion in the historic Wright-Dunbar District and a bar will be the centerpiece connecting all six independent businesses. “Having a food hall with food is normal. Having a centralized bar that you can order at the same time as your food is very unique,” said Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin Corp. “We’re excited about that.”
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Furniture store to have pop-up location at Mall at Fairfield Commons

Morris Clearance and Closeouts is the newest store to have a pop-up location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The furniture store is running a $5 million furniture and mattress sell off in the former Elder Beerman space for a limited time. “The town center looks forward to welcoming guests...
FAIRFIELD, OH
indyschild.com

Family Fun in Warren County: Ohio’s Largest Playground

Fondly known as “Ohio’s largest playground,” Warren County has definitely earned this designation. Located between Cincinnati and Dayton, this area of Southwest Ohio is the destination for families looking for fun in all forms. Warren County should be on your family’s radar for your next vacation, from nationally recognized amusement and water parks to outdoor adventures and great food.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

CommonsFest showcases dozens of Springfield area businesses

Food trucks, entertainment part of event at park. An uncommon combination of two previous Springfield annual events came together a year ago to create a new summer tradition, a showcase for local businesses and their products and services. CommonsFest, which united the Business Expo and MarketFest into one event, proved...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gas leak forces evacuation of multiple businesses in Troy

TROY — A gas leak on County Road 25A has forced multiple businesses in Troy to be evacuated on Wednesday, according to Miami County dispatchers. >>Coroner rules 3 Beavercreek family members drowned after crash in Kentucky. Fire crews were called to area of County Road 25A near Dye Mill...
dayton.com

International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show

Fans and collectors of products created by an organization that includes one of Springfield’s largest employers are traveling here from all over the country and as far as New Zealand to celebrate and share their collections of all things International Harvester. The 33rd annual Red Power Round Up will...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
83K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy