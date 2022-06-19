Popeyes to celebrate grand opening of new Dayton-area location this week

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of their newest Dayton-area restaurant location this week.

The grand opening of the new location, located at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area, will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a presentation of a check to the Humane Society of Dayton, according to a spokesperson for Gilligan Company, the franchisee owner of all Popeyes in Dayton.

There will also be photo opportunities with Popeyes Chicken Mascot.

