Gabrielle Union Is A Vision In White Fringe Dress With Dwyane Wade At Milan Fashion Week: Photo

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Gabrielle Union is living her best and most stylish life at Milan Fashion Week. The 49-year-old actress stepped out in Milan, Italy on June 19 looking like a goddess in a white bodycon tank dress by Prada that featured gorgeous tassels beginning at the top of her thighs and flowing elegantly to the ground. The fun tassels started white and turned light brown via an elegant ombre effect. The Cheaper by the Dozen actress swept her hair back into a sleek ponytail and accessorized with silver dangling earrings by Tiffany & Co. She completed the chic look with black strappy heels.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s stylists worked together to make sure the couple meshed well, and the effort certainly paid off (Photo: BACKGRID)

“It’s scorching heat in Milan, so the mood for Gabrielle’s look for the show was high summer. Ultimately, the mood was ‘skin and body’—which isn’t hard to do when you’re working with Gabrielle,” her stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis, told Vogue of the sophisticated, yet simple look. “While Prada sent over several options, it was the simple, beige tank dress with a fringed hemline that caught both of their eyes.”

Gabrielle was accompanied by husband Dwyane Wade, 40, who looked just as stylish in high-rise black suit pants and a bright yellow tank. “This was Dwayne’s first Prada show, so we really leaned in to our take on the classic ’90s Prada sport look with Prada’s fall 2022 boiler suit as an anchor,” his stylist, Jason Bolden, explained to Vogue about the direction they took for his look. “The result, as you can see, was pure magic.” The retired NBA star dressed up his ensemble with several layered necklaces by Sydney Evan and Mr. Purl.

Gabrielle has made it clear she’s elated to be in Milan and kicked off Fashion Week with a video of herself dancing and twirling in a sheer yellow gown. “Wade World Tour Starts Today. Milan What’s Good,” she captioned the video, which was set to the song “Handsomer” by Russ. The dress was by Sportmax, per HelloBeautiful. After that, she shared a smoldering snapshot of herself in a white vintage Prada mini dress with lace detailing up the sides.

In between her enthusiastic posts about Milan Fashion Week, Gabrielle took the time to wish her hubby a happy Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day baby!! @dwyanewade we appreciate everything you do for us and all the ways you are committed to your personal evolution,” she wrote alongside a video montage of Dwyane speaking about being a father on Good Morning America. “You never cease to amaze me all the ways you move heaven and Earth to be present for all the big and small things. We love you so much and enjoy Scotland!!!!!!!” Gabrielle and Dywane share one biological child together, Kaavia James Wade, who they welcomed into the world in 2018 via a surrogate after Gabrielle experienced severe fertility struggles. They tied the knot in 2014. Dwyane also has three kids from previous relationships.

