ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

2 victims hospitalized after Dayton shooting

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BERbc_0gFix3lR00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — There is an ongoing investigation into a shooting that occurred in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

Crews put out Dayton fire, no injuries reported

The shooting occurred just after 3:00 p.m. on Arlene Avenue in Dayton, according to Regional Dispatch.

Two victims walked into Grandview Medical Center but have not yet provided details to authorities about what happened.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Dayton man stabbed with sword

According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called around 11 a.m. for a stabbing on the 5000 block of Rockland Drive.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding three Columbus felons wanted for various crimes for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.” The first felon is Jeremy Morris who is wanted out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Columbus, and Clermont County for robbery, felonious assault, domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Regional Dispatch#Grandview Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile hospitalized after reported stabbing at Vandalia house

VANDALIA — Police and medics have been called to reports of a stabbing at a Vandalia house Monday afternoon. >>Fire damages 4 apartment units in Bellbrook; No injuries reported. Emergency units responded to the 1000 block of East National Road around 3 p.m. The incident involved two juvenile siblings,...
WDTN

Beavercreek schools mourns loss of family in KY crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A local school has responded after a family from Beavercreek died in a tragic accident in Kentucky. On Saturday, June 18, Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani and their 4-year-old child died after their car landed upside-down in a creek off of Kentucky’s route 182. Beavercreek City Schools expressed their condolences in a […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police: Gun taken from teenager in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says they took a gun from a teenager on probation for a prior offense. CPD says the gun was recovered from a 14-year-old in Over-the-Rhine. Police say the teen was charged with weapons under disability due to the teen's prior offense. This content...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead following shooting in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI — One person has died following a shooting in North Fairmount on Sunday night. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. at in the 1700 block of Carll Street. At this time, the suspect is still at large and the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is on...
WDTN

WDTN

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy