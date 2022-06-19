2 victims hospitalized after Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — There is an ongoing investigation into a shooting that occurred in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 3:00 p.m. on Arlene Avenue in Dayton, according to Regional Dispatch.

Two victims walked into Grandview Medical Center but have not yet provided details to authorities about what happened.

The shooting remains under investigation.

