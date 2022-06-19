ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don’t Focus On Unpopular Issues Like The Transgender Debate

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on.

In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should not treat such issues as the transgender debate as a priority if they want to win elections.

“Democrats seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority,” she said to the FT.

“We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window,” Clinton responded. “Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”

Comments / 461

yesiree
3d ago

or the boarder, or gas prices or the economy or inflation or CRT OR THE CLINTON'S INVOLVEMENT WITH EPSTEIN or Hunter's laptop or Russian collusion, or fake news or.. or.. or.. just stay with the facts like Joe Biden can't ride a bicycle or chew gum and walk

Reply(34)
339
Tom Olson
3d ago

Why would you want to listen to Hillary Clinton somebody that's supposed to be in jail somebody that killed our people somebody doesn't care about anything but themselves sounds like a Democrat doesn't it

Reply(5)
177
Barb Skiba
2d ago

I don't care what Trump has allegedly done, he was still a better president than Biden. I wish he was still our president.

Reply(52)
233
