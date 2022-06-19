Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don’t Focus On Unpopular Issues Like The Transgender Debate

Click here to read the full article.

Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on.

In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should not treat such issues as the transgender debate as a priority if they want to win elections.

“Democrats seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority,” she said to the FT.

“We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window,” Clinton responded. “Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”