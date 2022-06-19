ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brazilian Police Identify Five More in Murder of British Journalist Dom Phillips

By Corbin Bolies
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brazilian authorities have identified five more people they suspect share responsibility for the murders of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous advocate Bruno...

TheDailyBeast

Suge Knight’s ‘Murder Burgers’ Wrongful Death Suit Ends in Mistrial

A Compton judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in a wrongful death suit brought against Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight. The mistrial comes less than a week after the civil trial’s jurors said they were deadlocked at seven to five in favor of finding Knight liable for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter in 2015. “It was so intense,” the jury foreperson told Rolling Stone, “someone walked by the jury room and thought a real fight had broken out. There was yelling.” Knight, 56, pleaded no contest in Sept. 2018 to voluntary manslaughter after he struck Carter, 55, with his truck in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers. A Los Angeles judge later sentenced him to 28 years in prison. Knight’s attorneys maintained over the course of his two-week civil trial that the incident had been “a tragic accident” at a crime hotspot—something Knight echoed when he referred to the restaurant as “Murder Burgers” while under oath on June 8, according to Rolling Stone. Carter’s widow and his two daughters have vowed to try the case again.
COMPTON, CA
The Independent

Journalist’s family are ‘heartbroken’ after murders confirmed in remote Amazon

The family of British journalist Dom Phillips said they are “heartbroken” that he and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been murdered in the Amazon.Mr Phillips’ UK-based loved ones released a brief statement in tribute to their beloved Dom and Mr Pereira after Brazilian authorities said on Thursday two bodies had been recovered from a remote location after their prime suspect confessed.Brazil’s justice minister Anderson Torres said the remains were found near where the pair disappeared on June 5, while a federal investigator said fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, had confessed to shooting the men.In a statement, Mr Phillips’ family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

11 Cops Including Arredondo Were Inside Uvalde School ‘Within Three Minutes’ of Shooting

Almost a dozen cops were inside Robb Elementary School in Texas within three minutes of the gunman entering the campus last month, CNN reports. Among the 11 officers to arrive at the scene of the rampage—during which 19 children and two adults were killed—was Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo, an anonymous law enforcement source told the outlet. The policing response to the mass shooting has already been heavily criticized for taking over an hour to confront the gunman as parents pleaded with officers to enter the school. The new timeline would appear to suggest cops could have intervened much sooner. Separate information revealed by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV, which is set to be heard at a public Texas Senate hearing Tuesday, claims police were equipped with the weapons and protection necessary to neutralize the shooter much faster than the agonizing 77 minutes it actually took for the carnage to end. The latest revelations come after it was reported Saturday that officers didn’t even attempt to open the door to a classroom where children were trapped with the gunman during the spree.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Journalist’s wife: ‘We can say goodbye with love’ after bodies found in Amazon

Dom Phillips’ wife has said “now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love” after the bodies of the British journalist and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were found in the Amazon.Brazil’s justice minister Anderson Torres said the remains were found near where the pair disappeared on June 5, with police saying a suspect led investigators to the location after confessing to the fatal shooting.In a statement, Mr Phillips’ wife Alessandra Sampaio said: “Although we are still awaiting definitive confirmations, this tragic outcome puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts.“Now we can bring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Court Tosses Georgia Dad’s Murder Conviction for Leaving Kid in Boiling Car

A Georgia father who was given a life sentence without parole in 2016 after his 22-month-old son died alone in a hot car is now getting the chance for a retrial. The Georgia Supreme Court agreed that there was sufficient evidence to convict Justin Ross Harris, now 41, on sex-crime charges, but overturned his murder conviction for his little boy’s death. The court decided that some evidence about his sexual history shouldn’t have been allowed at trial because it could have swayed the jury. In its 6-3 decision, the majority opinion stated that prosecutors showed “unfair and prejudicial” evidence that “presented a substantial amount of evidence to lead the jury to answer a different and more legally problematic question: what kind of man is (Harris)?” The evidence in question included graphic photos and sexually charged messages detailing his extramarital sexual affairs, which the court argues had nothing to do with the death of his son, who was left in a hot car for seven hours while Harris was at work. Harris is now able to pursue a retrial on the child cruelty and murder charge, and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office will file a motion for reconsideration.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Haggis Appears in Italy Court Amid Assault Probe

A judge in southern Italy on Monday was weighing whether Academy Award-winning film director Paul Haggis should go free while Italian prosecutors investigate a woman’s allegations that he had sex with her over two days without her consent. Haggis’ lawyer, Michele Laforgia, said after the hearing Monday in Brindisi courthouse that his client reiterated his total innocence and is in “hopeful expectation” that he will be ultimately vindicated.More from The Hollywood ReporterAfter Paul Haggis Arrest, New Italian Film Fest He Helped to Launch Tries to Move ForwardPaul Haggis Arrested in Italy on Sexual Assault ChargesNetflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

‘Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Exposes Uvalde Police Lies

Nearly a month after the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas, much of the country seems to have moved on. But The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah couldn’t ignore the latest revelations about the shockingly inadequate response from police. “While shootings like this...
UVALDE, TX
Complex

Toronto Police Data Reveals Black People Face Most Use of Force

Toronto Police have released new findings from its Race-Based Data Collection (RBDC) Strategy, and the data reveals that racialized people are over-policed. People of colour were significantly overrepresented in nearly 1,000 incidents involving violence while interacting with Toronto police in 2020, while Black people were 230 percent more likely to have a cop point a gun at them when appearing unarmed than white people.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

British Cocaine Boss Busted by Cops Thanks to Conor McGregor Mural in His House

A British drug trafficker was dealt a devastating blow by a sketchy mural of MMA star Conor McGregor in his home. Ryan Palin from Merseyside, northwest England, was sentenced to 29 years after being busted in December 2021. Local law enforcement recognized a distinctive mural of the UFC champion in Palin’s home as being the same as one found on an encrypted phone using Encrochat to traffic drugs. Palin was found to have been involved in a conspiracy to supply over 1,500 pounds of cocaine, 30 pounds of heroin, and 80 pounds of methamphetamine. “Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Palin chose to go to trial,” Merseyside Police Detective Sergeant Graeme Kehoe said in a statement. “Fortunately the jury saw through his lies and Palin can now consider the consequences of his actions while he serves a significant time in jail.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

‘Sovereign Citizen’ Wackos Arrested With Explosives and Ammo in California

Three self-proclaimed “sovereign citizens”—individuals who refuse to accept the legitimacy of the U.S. government—were arrested in California over the weekend after authorities discovered weapons in their possession, including “an improvised military-grade explosive device.” According to authorities cited by NBC News, two of them were not allowed to own or possess a firearm; law enforcement discovered additional weapons at a property at least two of them live at. The three musketeers were taken to Morongo Basin jail and are currently “being held without bail” until they appear in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Slain Uvalde Teacher’s Cop Husband Was Detained as He Tried to Rescue Her

A Uvalde school district police officer married to a teacher killed in the Uvalde school shooting last month was detained and had his gun taken away from him as he attempted to reach her, according to a top official. Speaking to the Texas Senate, the state’s Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw said Ruben Ruiz had known his wife, Eva Mireles, had been injured by the gunman but that he was forcibly moved away from the classroom in which she was trapped. “We got an officer whose wife called him and said she’d been shot and she’s dying,” McCraw said. “He tried to move forward into the hallway. He was detained, and they took his gun away from him and escorted him off the scene.” The director did not specify which agency was responsible for detaining Ruiz. Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher, was one of two teachers killed by the shooter, along with 19 students. McCraw also said on Tuesday that the classroom door had not been locked, as the embattled Uvalde school district police chief had previously maintained, and that officers could have neutralized the gunman in three minutes had they chosen to breach the door.
UVALDE, TX
