2 dead in early morning crash in Golden

 3 days ago
GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden Police Department (GPD) is investigating a double fatal crash that happened on West 6th Avenue on Sunday morning. According to GPD, around 5:36 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a single car rollover crash on West 6th Avenue near mile marker 272 (between 19th Street...

