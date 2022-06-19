2 dead in early morning crash in Golden

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A family and their two cats, along with some lizards, escaped safely after their garage caught fire early Tuesday morning. Fire crews rushed to the home at 199 De Gaulle St. at 6 a.m. (credit: Arapahoe County) When firefighters arrived, flames were 150 feet in the air and a huge plume of black smoke was rising from the property. A total of 25 to 30 firefighters from five different agencies responded to the fire. A neighbor called for help after seeing the flames. That neighbor also woke up the family who lives there. “I didn’t know what was going on, the door just to see what was happening and the flames were just going,” said resident Ryan Starkey. (credit: Arapahoe County) The home has smoke damage and the three-car garage was destroyed. Fire investigators with @SableAlturaFire are trying to determine cause of a large garage fire at 199 S. De Gaulle St. Fire broke out at 6am. Flames were 150 ft. Family got out safely. No injuries reported. 3 cats rescued. House has smoke damage. Garage total loss. @BennettFirePIO pic.twitter.com/2S54dhZVUE — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 21, 2022 What caused the fire has yet to be determined.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO