Hernando County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hernando, Pasco, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 149 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beverly Hills, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hernando, Inverness, Arbor Lakes, Lecanto, Citronelle, Inverness Highlands, Crystal Oaks, Inverness Highlands South, Inverness Highlands North and River Lakes Manor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Hot day with widespread afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although it’s quiet this morning, temperatures heat up fast with highs in the mid-90s. The humidity will be high once again today with feels like temperature is above triple digits this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after 2:00 p.m. with a 60% rain chance this evening. Showers and […]
TAMPA, FL
blackchronicle.com

Tampa Bay law enforcement warn of dangerous drug ‘ISO’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a dangerous drug alert a few drug known as Isotonitazene, also referred to as ISO. “ISO is a new synthetic drug that is proven to be more than 20 times more potent that fentanyl,” stated Sheriff Chad Chronister in a video launched on social media Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com

Two stormy days!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat and humidity are still high today. But thunderstorms will start earlier in the afternoon and be more widespread Sunday and Monday. As the storms pop up, that will take the edge off the heat. Most of the coming week is dry, and a Northeast wind will bring in some lower humidity. By Tuesday we could see dew points drop into the 60s, which is a much more comfortable feel outside. Tuesday is also the start of Summer. The Summer Solstice, the time when the sun is farthest north in our sky, occurs at 5:14 a.m. EDT.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

The high heat for Florida is not over yet

It's a hot end to the week across central Florida, and more heat is likely heading into next week. Wednesday through Saturday has featured daily highs at the Orlando International Airport in the mid to the upper 90s, well above the average high of 91. The good news is cooler...
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, situated in Central Florida, is one of the classic vacation destinations in the continental US. Travelers are encouraged to visit this place for a number of reasons. For starters, Tarpon Springs boasts amazing Greek culture and history, not to mention mouth-watering Greek cuisine. Second, a visit to this...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from June 15 to 19

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 15. Rashard Rickardo Sappleton, 32, Dunnellon, arrested June 15 for misdemeanor petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,000. Steven David Shahan, 51, Leesburg, arrested June 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond. Darrell L. Peoples, 31, Homosassa,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County grants rezoning for huge Lennar project

BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors. At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

