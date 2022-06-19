Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hernando, Pasco, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 149 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beverly Hills, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hernando, Inverness, Arbor Lakes, Lecanto, Citronelle, Inverness Highlands, Crystal Oaks, Inverness Highlands South, Inverness Highlands North and River Lakes Manor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
