Oklahoma City Thunder: How OKC can turn things around at the draft

Sunday’s College World Series game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma provided some memorable plays. Notre Dame got a fairly valuable accidental assist from Oklahoma third base coach Clay Van Hook during the fourth inning. Oklahoma was leading 2-0 and batting with two outs and a runner on first. Sooners outfielder John Spikerman attempted to go from first to third on a single to right field, but looked like he would be thrown out. However, the ball seemingly got knocked out of Jack Brannigan’s glove while the Fighting Irish infielder was trying to make the tag.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO