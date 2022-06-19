ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Arriba County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor current conditions and forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible across recent burn scars. This includes the Hermits Peak - Calf Canyon, Cooks Peak, Cerro Pelado, Black and Bear Trap burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley and Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations within and downstream of recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall has fallen over recent burn scars over the last 24 to 36 hours. Additional light to moderate rainfall is possible through the morning hours, with heavy rainfall possible this afternoon, particularly across the Bear Trap and Black burn scars. The repeated rounds of rainfall may lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CATRON COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

State responds to Chama’s water outage

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE)- The state of New Mexico says despite claims from Chama’s mayor, they are helping with the water outage there. Mayor Earnest Vigil says the village has been dealing with water shortages and leaks for a few weeks now, but Monday they were completely out. He believes it all started from a water leak at […]
CHAMA, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash closes NM 371 near Farmington

Highway 371 south of Farmington was shut down on Tuesday after a fatal crash. It happened around 8 a.m. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management says the crash involved a propane truck and the highway was expected to be shut down for some time while crews cleaned it up.
FARMINGTON, NM
KOAT 7

Mayor: New Mexico village could be without water for weeks

CHAMA, N.M. — The Village of Chama is alerting residents they may be without water for weeks. Mayor Ernest Vigil told KOAT, that if you live in Chama and turn on the tap at your kitchen sink, nothing will come out. Vigil explained it is a problem stemming from...
CHAMA, NM
KOAT 7

Shooting at Española grocery store

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Police officers from the Española Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened around 4:00 p.m. A woman was sitting in her car when a car drove by and fired two shots at her vehicle. The two shots hit her in the left arm and shoulder, according to the department.
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

A Deadly Distemper Outbreak Threatens Dogs in the Valley

The current canine distemper outbreak in the Española valley presents many of the same kinds of challenges brought upon by COVID-19. Dr. Gretchen Yost, a veterinarian at Española Humane, pointed out some parallels between the two diseases: respiratory symptoms, lengthy periods of incubation and contagiousness. Yost has treated...
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: June 15 – June 21

Jessica Middelton, 34, of Los Alamos.Santa Fe was arrested June 16 on a Magistrate Court warrant. David Nunn, 30, of Alamagoro was arrested June 21 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when a person...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Interim Chief Mizel Garcia Appointed as Española Police Chief

Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil appointed Mizel Garcia June 17 to serve as Chief of Police of the Española Police Department. Garcia, who grew up in Española and retired as a commander from Albuquerque Police Department after 26 years, has served as interim Police Chief in Española since April.
ESPANOLA, NM
durangodowntown.com

New Mexico Education Foundation Addresses Teacher Shortages in Region

A San Juan County, New Mexico education foundation hopes to entice more college graduates into the education profession to address the teacher shortage crisis that’s affecting school districts in Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Boon’s Family Thai BBQ and Pop’s Truck and RV Center. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The Three Rivers Education Foundation hopes to entice college graduates into becoming licensed secondary math and science teachers and special education teachers with a $10 million grant it received from the Colorado Department of Education. The grant is funding for the Three Rivers Teacher Quality Partnership, a program that pays a $55,000 stipend to teacher candidates to complete a year-long residency and complete their master’s degrees.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Wedding Announcement: Diego Diaz And Marisa-Feliz Ronquillo

Diego Diaz and Marisa-Feliz Ronquillo were married June 18 at the Sanctuario de Chimayo. The bride is the daughter of Richard and Liz Ronquillo of La Mesilla. The groom is the son of Shannon Baum and Jeff Diaz of San Pedro. The newly-weds are both graduates of Los Alamos High School. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

