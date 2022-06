A young woman in Afghanistan died of leukaemia because she was forced into hiding from the Taliban, The Independent can reveal.The 21-year-old passed away last month because her mother could not take her for treatment, fearing for their safety due to her past work as a judge.It comes after this newspaper revealed more than 200 female former judges were stuck hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan last September, with campaigners warning they were at risk of being killed by the Taliban after being removed from their jobs.Taliban officials also freed thousands of prisoners, including terrorists and senior al-Qaeda operatives, after...

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO