Here are the top 10 films shot in Ohio

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Some of the most famous actors of all time starred in films that came out of Ohio. Both Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman had films that were shot in Ohio.

Here are facts about films shot in Ohio using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

In the top 10, one film won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. That film is “Rain Man”, which also won Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” won two Academy Awards, these include Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya and Best Original Song.

Famous actors from Ohio

Five films were nominated for Academy Awards but did not win. “The Shawshank Redemption” had the most with seven nominations, but did not win any. “Rain Man”, “The Asphalt Jungle”, “A History of Violence,” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” were the other four.

While “The Shawshank Redemption” did not win any of its seven Academy Award nominations, the film’s 9.3/10 rating from around 2.6 million users makes it the highest-rated film on IMDb .

According to Metacritic scores, three films are tied for the most critically acclaimed. “The Asphalt Jungle,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and “Take Shelter” all have an 85/100 Metacritic Score. “More Than a Game” had the lowest Metacritic score. It is sitting at a 59/100 score.

Cincinnati and Cleveland were featured in the most amount of films. Cincinnati was a part of four of the films and Cleveland was in two of the films.

This list was compiled using user ratings from IMDb. The film has to have 1,000 ratings or more to be considered a part of the top 10.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Director: Frank Darabont

Writer: Frank Darabont (Screenplay), Stephen King (Based on the Short Novel)

Stars: Tim Robbins , Morgan Freeman , Bob Gunton

Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10 (2.6 million ratings)

Metacritic Score: 81/100

Where in Ohio?: Mansfield, Richland County | Butler, Richland County | Lucas, Richland County | Bellville, Richland County | Upper Sandusky, Wyandot County | Ashland, Ashland County

IMDb Synopsis : “Two imprisoned men bond over a number of years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency.”

2. Rain Man (1988)

Director: Barry Levinson

Writer: Ron Bass (Screenplay), Barry Morrow (Story)

Stars: Dustin Hoffman , Tom Cruise , Valeria Golino

Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 8/10 (506,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 65/100

Where in Ohio?: Cincinnati, Hamilton County | East Walnut Hills, Hamilton County

IMDb Synopsis : “After a selfish L.A. yuppie learns his estranged father left a fortune to an autistic-savant brother in Ohio that he didn’t know existed, he absconds with his brother and sets out across the country, hoping to gain a larger inheritance.”

3. A Christmas Story (1983)

Director: Bob Clark

Writer: Bob Clark (Screenplay), Leigh Brown (Screenplay), Jean Shepherd (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Peter Billingsley , Melinda Dillon , Darren McGavin

Genre: Comedy, Family

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 (147,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 77/100

Where in Ohio?: Cleveland, Cuyahoga County

IMDb Synopsis : “In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.”

4. The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Director: John Huston

Writer: John Huston (Screenplay), Ben Maddow (Screenplay), W.R. Burnett (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Sterling Hayden , Louis Calhern , Marilyn Monroe

Genre: Crime, Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (27,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 85/100

Where in Ohio?: Cincinnati, Hamilton County

IMDb Synopsis : “A major heist goes off as planned, but then double-crosses, bad luck and solid police work cause everything to unravel.”

5. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Director: John Hughes

Writer: John Hughes

Stars: Steve Martin , John Candy , Laila Robins

Genre: Comedy, Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 (139,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 72/100

Where in Ohio?: Madison, Lake County | Chardon, Geauga County

IMDb Synopsis : “A Chicago advertising man must struggle to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower curtain ring salesman as his only companion.”

6. Dark Waters (2019)

Director: Todd Haynes

Writer: Mario Correa (Screenplay), Matthew Michael Carnahan (Screenplay), Nathaniel Rich (Based on the Article)

Stars: Mark Ruffalo , Anne Hathaway , Tim Robbins

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 (85,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 73/100

Where in Ohio? : Cincinnati, Hamilton County | Springdale, Hamilton County | Hamilton, Butler County

IMDb Synopsis : “A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution.”

7. More Than a Game (2008)

Director: Kristopher Belman

Writer: Kristopher Belman , Brad Hogan

Stars: LeBron James , Dru Joyce , Romeo Travis

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 (5,400 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 59/100

Where in Ohio?: Akron, Summit County

IMDb Synopsis : “This documentary follows NBA superstar LeBron James and four of his talented teammates through the trials and tribulations of high school basketball in Ohio and James’ journey to fame.”

8. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Director: Shaka King

Writer: Shaka King (Screenplay & Story), Will Berson (Screenplay & Story), Kenneth Lucas (Story), Keith Lucas (Story)

Stars: Daniel Kaluuya , LaKeith Stanfield , Jesse Plemons

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10 (74,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 85/100

Where in Ohio? : Cleveland, Cuyahoga County | Mansfield, Richland County

IMDb Synopsis : “Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton.”

9. Take Shelter (2011)

Director: Jeff Nichols

Writer: Jeff Nichols

Stars: Michael Shannon , Jessica Chastain , Shea Whigham

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 (100,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 85/100

Where in Ohio?: LaGrange, Lorain County | Elyria, Lorain County | Grafton, Lorain County | Lorain, Lorain County | Catawba Island, Ottawa County

IMDb Synopsis : “Plagued by a series of apocalyptic visions, a young husband and father questions whether to shelter his family from a coming storm, or from himself.”

10. City of Hope (1991)

Director: John Sayles

Writer: John Sayles

Stars: Vincent Spano , Tony Lo Bianco , Stephen Mendillo

Genre: Crime, Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 (2,500 ratings)

Metacritic Score: N/A

Where in Ohio? : Cincinnati, Hamilton County

IMDb Synopsis : “An intersecting tale with a multitude of characters living lives which, in one way or another, revolve around an old apartment block scheduled to be demolished.”

Mark Cameron
2d ago

One very rare tv film in 2 parts also was made in Ohio. 1978 The Dark Secret of Harvest Home with Bette Davis. And a young Rosanna Arquette. Made in Kingsville, Ohio.

