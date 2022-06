Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When it comes to the best amusement parks in America, everyone across the country would immediately think of central Florida. Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando have created two of the greatest sets of amusement parks that exist on the planet. With those two amusement parks setting the standard, it has opened up the door for others to follow the blueprint, introducing new rides and experiences and upgrading their notoriety. It has worked out for one New England amusement park, as they've officially been named one of the 10 best in the entire United States.

JEFFERSON, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO