ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery man found guilty of sex trafficking charges

By Nicole Sanders
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmgdi_0gFitiFL00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — On June 17, a Montgomery man was found guilty of charges relating to sex trafficking and coercing victims to engage in prostitution, according to The United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Alabama.

Lonnie Dontae Mitchell, 36, was convicted of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion of five victims. Mitchell was also found guilty of sex trafficking a minor, three counts of coercing and enticing an individual to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution purposes.

Authorities: Same driver involved in crashes that killed, mom of 4, ER doc 3 weeks apart

According to the court evidence, Mitchell’s schemes targeted victims with drug addictions.

Mitchell increased his victims’ intravenous heroine use, then refused to give them the drug if they broke one of his “rules” or did not see enough sexual clients. Mitchell also got violent and threatened his victims when one of his rules were broken — specifically, if his victims did not bring in enough money from prostitution.

Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger remarks on the case.

Along with this, Mitchell threatened to send embarrassing information, videos and/or photos to the victims’ loved ones. Mitchell also took the identity documents and credit cards of his victims, in addition to controlling how much and when they could eat.

“This verdict means Mitchell is facing justice for the many horrors that he inflicted upon his victim, in the name of profit,” said Berger. “Thankfully, he will no longer be able to prey upon innocent children. This is another example of not only the great partnership HSI has with its law enforcement partners, but also the great work we do to protect our communities.”

Mitchell faces a minimum of 15 years up to a life imprisonment.

Anyone with information about human trafficking should call the National Human Trafficking 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. For more information about human trafficking, visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Tallassee police responds to video of handcuffed man being tased

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallassee Police Department is responding to online criticism after a video surfaced on social media showing officers tasing a man who was in handcuffs. N.T. Buce, Tallassee’s Chief of Police, says on Monday, June 19th, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Rushine Circle and est […]
TALLASSEE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of robbing 4 stores; 2 within 15 minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Friday after officers said he robbed two dollar stores within 15 minutes in May and two other stores within an hour in June. The first robbery happened at a Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street. Officers said a man walked into the store with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Auburn teen in critical condition after electrocuted in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.  Dylan Pegues, 17,  ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Sorrell named Alabama’s next state auditor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — After a second time around, voters chose Andrew Sorrell as Alabama’s next state auditor. During a statewide runoff vote Tuesday, Alabama Rep. Andrew Sorrell beat Stan Cooke with 57.5% of the vote. During the May 24 primary, Sorrell received only 39.5% of the vote to Cook’s 32.8%. The role of state […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy